(NYPost)   Burger King fires employee for smuggling their secret ingredient   (nypost.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The trick is subtlety.

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I smell a lawsuit.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA:  Pacheco - who has lived with the colostomy bag his whole life - told the manager that he couldn't tuck in his shirt because it would cause the bag to leak and leave him in pain, the filing claims.

I knew someone with a colostomy bag and he always had his shirt tucked in.  Is there something I'm not aware of here?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Pacheco - who has lived with the colostomy bag his whole life - told the manager that he couldn't tuck in his shirt because it would cause the bag to leak and leave him in pain, the filing claims.

I knew someone with a colostomy bag and he always had his shirt tucked in.  Is there something I'm not aware of here?


The guy you knew was ok with his bag leaking and toughed-out the pain.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Pacheco - who has lived with the colostomy bag his whole life - told the manager that he couldn't tuck in his shirt because it would cause the bag to leak and leave him in pain, the filing claims.

I knew someone with a colostomy bag and he always had his shirt tucked in.  Is there something I'm not aware of here?


He must be using a poor adhesive if it would leak just because the shirt is tucked in. Honestly the reason why i wouldnt is because sometimes you need quick access to it because they do not have great capacity.

But they never smell because they get food before it gets to the smelly part of processing. Its like a bag filled with lunch run through a blender
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Glitchwerks: FTA:  Pacheco - who has lived with the colostomy bag his whole life - told the manager that he couldn't tuck in his shirt because it would cause the bag to leak and leave him in pain, the filing claims.

I knew someone with a colostomy bag and he always had his shirt tucked in.  Is there something I'm not aware of here?

The guy you knew was ok with his bag leaking and toughed-out the pain.


Or wore an oversized shirt to make room for it. Which is kind of a thing I would assume someone with a colostomy bag would know....
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  Pacheco - who has lived with the colostomy bag his whole life - told the manager that he couldn't tuck in his shirt because it would cause the bag to leak and leave him in pain, the filing claims.

I knew someone with a colostomy bag and he always had his shirt tucked in.  Is there something I'm not aware of here?


Could be that the uniform shirts have a lousy cut, so it won't allow for room for the bag with it tucked in. Or it shifts and gets pushed into weird positions that it can't easily move back out of because it's trapped in the shirt. Every shirt is not cut the same.
 
