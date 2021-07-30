 Skip to content
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That is spiffy.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've got an old Panasonic R340 in my storage, had it since university. Really should toss it.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
so, ascii art?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: so, ascii art?


Sort of, I'd probably say his method is easier than ASCII art. He farks around with the positioning of each character.

It's still a lot of work, but he doesn't really have to think about how the shape of the characters would fit and can just blast them onto the page, moving the page itself relative to the placement of the character. So almost any character will do in any situation.

You can see it particularly in a couple of the images, with subsequent characters all over the place relative to the last element. It's not really much more than just giving him a bunch of character stamps and an A4 and saying draw a picture.

mymodernmet.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could literally just choose the period as his character on the type writer then use it to make all of the pictures perfectly without changing his technique.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing pr0n.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: He could literally just choose the period as his character on the type writer then use it to make all of the pictures perfectly without changing his technique.


analog dot matrix art
Vs
analog ascii art

FIGHT
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: chucknasty: so, ascii art?

Sort of, I'd probably say his method is easier than ASCII art. He farks around with the positioning of each character.

It's still a lot of work, but he doesn't really have to think about how the shape of the characters would fit and can just blast them onto the page, moving the page itself relative to the placement of the character. So almost any character will do in any situation.

You can see it particularly in a couple of the images, with subsequent characters all over the place relative to the last element. It's not really much more than just giving him a bunch of character stamps and an A4 and saying draw a picture.

[mymodernmet.com image 850x1067]


double stamping. got it. still impressive.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: dyhchong: He could literally just choose the period as his character on the type writer then use it to make all of the pictures perfectly without changing his technique.

analog dot matrix art
Vs
analog ascii art

FIGHT


It's not even dot matrix art, though. As a dot matrix printer still have character width and line height rules.

It's probably closer to MS Paint art, but each click drops a character from the standard map and you're requested to not use the 1px by 1px period.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well typewriters still have uses after all.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
