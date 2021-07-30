 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The 12'4" bridge, née 11'8" bridge , wishes you a happy Saturday. Except the roof removal guy, you suck
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, that was a really nice can-opener. The sign was flashing and everything, meaning however had rented that truck was a real idiot.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

greentea1985: Wow, that was a really nice can-opener. The sign was flashing and everything, meaning however had rented that truck was a real idiot.


I think even with strobe lights, a klaxon horn blaring, and selective speed bumps that emerge when tall shiat approaches, idiots will still go for it.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It only took just a little off the top.  Here's your Gillette Bridges award.
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe one of those jet blast deflectors like are on aircraft carriers but set up backwards, it would take the truck's axle out completely, dropping the vehicle down below the 11'+8"+8" hard limit...
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like yet another fool gets to be added to the "do not rent another vehicle to this fool" list.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the warning sign worked this time.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would bet big money 99% of those vehicles were crashed by men. White men.
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It never gets old.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Your commie socialist warning signs can't tell ME what not to do!
 
Katwang
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just happen to run the RV & Truck repair kiosk on the other side of the bridge.
 
Katwang
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Katwang: I just happen to run the RV & Truck repair kiosk on the other side of the bridge.


Now with two convenient locations. This side and that side of the 11' 8 + 8.
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The flashing sign would read much better if it said "YOU are overheight, you must turn." As it's worded, it reads like a general message IF you're overheight, which these oblivious drivers assume doesn't apply to them. They don't realize the message is talking to them specifically.

Which doesn't excuse the driver for not knowing the height of their truck, or the rental company for not telling the renter the height of the truck. But fixing the wording should cut down on the crashes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Wow, that was a really nice can-opener. The sign was flashing and everything, meaning however had rented that truck was a real idiot.


At what point does one say "aw f'kit" and drive the rest of the way through?
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Never realized name was changed from "Hated Street" after Civil War Shenanigans.     https://thebullsofdurham.com/2019/06​/1​1/bull-citys-once-hated-street/
 
Vern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: I would bet big money 99% of those vehicles were crashed by men. White men.


Well, white people are the majority in this country, and typically truck drivers are male, so you're probably right. Would you like a cookie?

And let's try this and see how it sticks: I bet the waitress that served him his coffee that morning was a white female.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As often as that gets hit by rental trucks, I will bet at least some of the local rentals mention low clearances in the insurance waiver everyone signs without reading.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: The flashing sign would read much better if it said "YOU are overheight, you must turn." As it's worded, it reads like a general message IF you're overheight, which these oblivious drivers assume doesn't apply to them. They don't realize the message is talking to them specifically.

Which doesn't excuse the driver for not knowing the height of their truck, or the rental company for not telling the renter the height of the truck. But fixing the wording should cut down on the crashes.


ha, literally my thoughts.

after it stop flashing when he backed up, after taking to top off, i really wanted it start with "NO, YOU'RE FINE NOW"
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: greentea1985: Wow, that was a really nice can-opener. The sign was flashing and everything, meaning however had rented that truck was a real idiot.

At what point does one say "aw f'kit" and drive the rest of the way through?


It sadly happens a lot. 
Perfect peel at the 11foot8+8 bridge
Youtube mPUL2SQ77uQ

This os a good example of when someone just barreled through. Most drivers seem to do that.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like how the little cars just drove around it like "yeah whatever, tough guy."
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will they never learn? That bridge eats trucks for breakfast. Someone should paint fangs on it. Maybe it will scare the stupid trucks away.
 
