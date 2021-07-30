 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   After years of fighting for more dedicated bike lanes, Toronto cyclists now have a new obstacle: joggers   (blogto.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, at least somebody is using the bike lanes. We spent millions adding bike lanes here in Ottawa, and they barely get used.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Let Watson and whoever replaces the OC transpo asshole continue their crusade to block all construction of new parking lots and you'll see it happen.

/uses the bike lanes
//but only in summer/spring/fall because I'm not insane with a death wish
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It ain't all bad.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Maybe I should move to Ottawa.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

/uses the bike lanes
//but only in summer/spring/fall because I'm not insane with a death wish


The ones I see are impassable in winter anyway, because the snowbanks cover them up.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I run in the bike lane all the time.  Much better than the sidewalk with all the pedestrians and broken concrete.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and I curl in the squat rack.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Two-braincell rolling parasites upset by slower moving objects delaying their oh-so-important recreational travel.

Ironic.

Your time is not so important that you can't wait 15-20 minutes for a jogger to get out of your way.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Arm the cyclists and joggers with heavy-duty automatic weaponry. The problem will sort itself out in a short time.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bike Lane Hero. New Years Day.
Youtube Ehh8ZdIMMj4
 
litespeed74
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Biker- "On your left"
Jogger-  jumps to the left
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

It's the same situation in Vancouver. It's the same situation everywhere bike infrastructure has been imposed on people. Bike traffic is so low that it takes years to equal what one general purpose lane moves in a week -- or even years to match what one bus lane moves in a day.

Bike lanes are far more about allowing wealthy NIMBY residents to keep "traffic" (i.e. other people) out of their neighborhoods than about offering a viable transportation option for anyone.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jogger-  jumps to the left


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

There is a dedicated bike and pedestrian path along one of our busy 2-lane roads. It's the original single-lane road through the area. The people who are local almost always use it. The people who are tourists? Nope! Even though there are signs, it's on bike maps, etc.

Which is weird because in at least one other touristy town I know of with such a thing it's the *only* place where people ride bikes unless they're highway/long distance riders just sprinting through town.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NephilimNexus
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank you, Fark rejected all my attempts at the animated version.
 
