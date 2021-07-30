 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Druids can now rest easier knowing that the road and tunnel plan for Stonehenge will not be allowed to continue- for now. No word if the counselor who initially allowed it to be considered faces a change of alignment penalty   (leighday.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Followup, World Heritage Site, Cultural heritage, UNESCO, Natural heritage, Law, High Court ruling, National Planning Policy Statement, Mr Justice Holgate  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 11:53 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should build a large traffic circle roundabout with Stonehenge in the center.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good that druids can rest, their wild shape depends on a long rest.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"What?  You mean I can't just drive right up inside of it?  You want me  get out of my lorry and walk up to it?  Bloody hell... now how can I blame the Germans for this?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stonehenge! Where the demons dwell!
Where banshees live, and they do well
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've driven past it a few times and been there and it always seems like it's way too close to the highway.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, the alignment's just fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did someone survive the Vogon poetry to read the plans?
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: They should build a large traffic circle roundabout with Stonehenge in the center.


The words will make you out'n'out.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sith the lintels in place making a complete circle, Stonehenge was originally a monorail theme-park ride:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The plans were in centimeters instead of metres.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.