(BBC-US)   Not news: Cubans caught trying to flee Cuba on an air beds. Fark: Caught crossing the river bordering Russia and Estonia   (bbc.com) divider line
9
•       •       •

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close, but no cigar.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of bad hombres
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Main page bed trifecta in play.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sam: No, I'm just saying isn't this more of a military area?
Toby: Military?
Sam: Yeah.
Toby: You think the United States is under attack from twelve hundred Cubans in row boats?
Sam: I'm not saying I don't like our chances.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, you'd think they turn around and go the other direction after 3-4 days

Angel, isn't this trip supposed to be about a day?

I know what I'm doing
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Should have made a left at Albercurcy!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
mobquotes.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Once again:

F*CK RUSSIA!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If one has read fark long enough, it isn't news that people from Miami jump on a raft to escape the third world shiat hole to land in the paradise that is Havana.
 
