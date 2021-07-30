 Skip to content
(The Hill)   You won't believe the condition a 68-year-old Death Valley hiker was found in   (thehill.com) divider line
    Inyo County, California, California Highway Patrol helicopter crew, Death Valley National Park, Death Valley, Wednesday afternoon, Furnace Creek, California  
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Raisin?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mint?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Raisin?


I was going with, 'He probably looked like a piece of jerky'

whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: whyRpeoplesostupid: Raisin?

I was going with, 'He probably looked like a piece of jerky'

The hiker embarked on a 12-mile round trip hike through the salt flats


yeah, you're right
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"His cause of death is under investigation."

Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"His cause of death is under investigation."

Alligator mauling?
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
verdant mountain?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
118 F and 91% humidity? I hope that the humidity figure is a mistake. If true, that would result in a wet bulb temperature of 115 F / 46 C, which is more than enough to kill anybody.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZAPPA & THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION - Burnt Weeny Sandwich LP 1970 Full Album
Youtube ReYtzk9EsZw
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Came here looking for Wet Bulb. Not disappointed.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: 118 F and 91% humidity? I hope that the humidity figure is a mistake. If true, that would result in a wet bulb temperature of 115 F / 46 C, which is more than enough to kill anybody.


It's almost certain that temperature and that level of humidity were recorded on the same day, but not at the same time. The monsoon brings humidity but it cools things off about 30 degrees as the humidity rises.

Still, 118F is lethal and exposure to that temp for long periods could kill anyone.

I don't understand why people think it's ok to go hiking in that kind of weather. I would never do that myself. It's insane.

/desert rat
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we can rule out drowning.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurse! Moisturizer, stat!
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you make it to 68 years old and still be so dumb that you go on a 12-mile hike in the hottest place in the world in late July?
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: How do you make it to 68 years old and still be so dumb that you go on a 12-mile hike in the hottest place in the world in late July?


Blind luck.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: whyRpeoplesostupid: Raisin?

I was going with, 'He probably looked like a piece of jerky'

[Fark user image image 300x175]


Original? Peppered? Or teriyaki?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I guess we can rule out drowning.


Might have drowned in his own sweat.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fully hydrated and complaining of a draft?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Confabulat: How do you make it to 68 years old and still be so dumb that you go on a 12-mile hike in the hottest place in the world in late July?


Probably someone that normally takes heat pretty well, figured he'd quit it if he started feeling weird, and got addled right quick.  Some people are overly convinced in their own superpowers.  It's been 120 where I live - and yeah I've been out in because sometimes you gotta do shiat.  I'm staying in the shade as much as possible, and not moving far away from the house.  Get whatever done as fast as possible, get the hell back inside.  That kind of temp is not to be farked with

/was a mere 107 or so today, with 22% humidity
//even that feels like someone's trying to sauna your ass to death
///someone goes out but doesn't come in for a bit - we go out and check
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Confabulat: How do you make it to 68 years old and still be so dumb that you go on a 12-mile hike in the hottest place in the world in late July?


I'm beginning to suspect these are suicides
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Best use of Obvious Tag I've seen in quite a while.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good one subby.
I didn't expect that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But it's a die heat.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
See, this is why you can never really count on The Weather Channel.
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They really should just stack the bodies at prominent places around that place to serve as a warning to others.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I guess we can rule out drowning.


Unless he went diving in the Devil's Hole
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've had decent hypothermia, but you know you can give up hiking at any time and start a fire. And I carry a PLB with GPS. Besides, hiking is just a fancy word for walking. It's only slightly less safe than sitting on the couch and watching TV, unless you lack a functioning brain.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dry martini?
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"His cause of death is under investigation."

Untreated heel bones spurs aggravated by Military service?
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Confabulat: How do you make it to 68 years old and still be so dumb that you go on a 12-mile hike in the hottest place in the world in late July?


He was trying to make it to Mexico before. Aug 13.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Covid?
 
