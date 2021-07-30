 Skip to content
 
For a little bit, Disney World became a water park
    Orlando, Florida  
posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 7:35 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That reminds me....when does Typhoon Lagoon reopen?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate change is FUN!

Why don't scientists and liberals want children to have FUN?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some of the parents look like they would have preferred somewhere Where The Streets Have No Rain

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That would have been the perfect time for the Donald Duck mascot to really shine. Just floating around happy as can be "What's wrong with you tourists? This is great!"
 
neongoats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm honestly kind of surprised. I figured they had water drainage infrastructure to rival Tokyo up in that place.
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't the park technically the 2nd floor? What did the tunnels look like?

Also, how much worse do the costumes smell after being in the rain?
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The dingo ate my baby. Again
 
suze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Electrocution is an added feature?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See, you could keep the little farks at home, and they have more fun playing in a sprinkler and a wading pool.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am fairly certain central Florida has plenty of nasty snakes as well as alligators.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mmmm, COVID stew.
 
