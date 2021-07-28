 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Now just imagine where we could be by now without the steady drumbeat of right-wing sabotage efforts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The regressives have always been a problem for humanity in every culture. Until we find a way to deal with them, they will slow us down at best and outright kill us at worst.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're actually farking up pretty bad without the right wing bullshiat.

And yes, I'm talking about Simena, Manchin and the others who refuse to nuke the filibuster and pass the For the People Act, and the Democrats who frankly won't risk their careers to force them into line.

Who the fark needs "right wing sabotage efforts" when we have willing participants who are supposedly on our same side?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear is a powerful motivator., just take a look at fox's earning sheet.

With a unified National Will ,  we would be well behind this.

We are the envy of the world. We have more vaccine than we can administer and you have to DRIVE,in your own car. less than 15 minutes to get  it.
And yet we refuse.

I have personalty seen people come from hundreds of mile away through brutal conditions to stand in a queue two days deep to get some help/hope.

And yet we refuse.
And yet we rufuse.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take whatever good news we get. But:

It takes 6 weeks to be considered fully vaccinated. Infections are growing 40% a week. We'll probably be seeing half a million infections a day by the time the people getting vaccinated today are protected.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.


Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.
 
LograyX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.


Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.


Man In The Sky forbid!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Delta is starting to scare people a bit.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: We're actually farking up pretty bad without the right wing bullshiat.

And yes, I'm talking about Simena, Manchin and the others who refuse to nuke the filibuster and pass the For the People Act, and the Democrats who frankly won't risk their careers to force them into line.

Who the fark needs "right wing sabotage efforts" when we have willing participants who are supposedly on our same side?


The perfect is the enemy of the good. I'm immensely grateful that Biden has a confirmed cabinet to clean up 4 years of Trump's horrific rulemaking in the executive branch, and that he can get his judicial appointments confirmed. I won't spit on that just because there's something bigger I won't get.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's great, but case numbers are skyrocketing faster than ever before and if your first shot was yesterday you won't be fully protected for 7-8 weeks.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


O, ye of little faith.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: whidbey: We're actually farking up pretty bad without the right wing bullshiat.

And yes, I'm talking about Simena, Manchin and the others who refuse to nuke the filibuster and pass the For the People Act, and the Democrats who frankly won't risk their careers to force them into line.

Who the fark needs "right wing sabotage efforts" when we have willing participants who are supposedly on our same side?

The perfect is the enemy of the good. I'm immensely grateful that Biden has a confirmed cabinet to clean up 4 years of Trump's horrific rulemaking in the executive branch, and that he can get his judicial appointments confirmed. I won't spit on that just because there's something bigger I won't get.


You can be thankful for what you have and want more without "spitting" on anything. That's a conservative mindset. "You didn't praise me enough for my minimal effort so now I hate you!"
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: The regressives have always been a problem for humanity in every culture. Until we find a way to deal with them,


Eugenics is the only reasonably humane 'deal with them' option for authoritarian personality types (otherwise known as conservatives). Find DNA biomarkers for conservatism and prohibit carriers from breeding.

COVID is going to do a fair job of being a less humane way of dealing with conservatives, however. The gene pool is going to be an awful lot cleaner after the anti-vax/anti-mask crowd has had its numbers culled.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: physt: The regressives have always been a problem for humanity in every culture. Until we find a way to deal with them,

Eugenics is the only reasonably humane 'deal with them' option for authoritarian personality types (otherwise known as conservatives). Find DNA biomarkers for conservatism and prohibit carriers from breeding.

COVID is going to do a fair job of being a less humane way of dealing with conservatives, however. The gene pool is going to be an awful lot cleaner after the anti-vax/anti-mask crowd has had its numbers culled.


No, no it's not.  95.2% deaths from Covid in the US are age 50 or above; IE, above child bearing age.

Covid fails at being a Darwin Award trigger.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we wouldn't have had President Useless farkwad, so all of this would have been a lot less painful.

And that's just one I can think of immediately. There are lots of others.

They've been holding us back for decades. At least.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Started out as a virus; mutated into an IQ test.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: physt: The regressives have always been a problem for humanity in every culture. Until we find a way to deal with them,

Eugenics is the only reasonably humane 'deal with them' option for authoritarian personality types (otherwise known as conservatives). Find DNA biomarkers for conservatism and prohibit carriers from breeding.

COVID is going to do a fair job of being a less humane way of dealing with conservatives, however. The gene pool is going to be an awful lot cleaner after the anti-vax/anti-mask crowd has had its numbers culled.


Maybe they secretly think this is the Rapture (tm). In either case, traffic will be better soon....
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the F-ing Red Hats had to F-ing do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration. That's it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image image 385x392]

O, ye of little faith.


Well f*ck me
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stand it, I know they planned it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
where we could be

Is a Culture-like post-scarcity society too much to have hoped for?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: WalkingSedgwick: physt: The regressives have always been a problem for humanity in every culture. Until we find a way to deal with them,

Eugenics is the only reasonably humane 'deal with them' option for authoritarian personality types (otherwise known as conservatives). Find DNA biomarkers for conservatism and prohibit carriers from breeding.

COVID is going to do a fair job of being a less humane way of dealing with conservatives, however. The gene pool is going to be an awful lot cleaner after the anti-vax/anti-mask crowd has had its numbers culled.

No, no it's not.  95.2% deaths from Covid in the US are age 50 or above; IE, above child bearing age.

Covid fails at being a Darwin Award trigger.



While true:
1. Men above age 50 are still capable of being fathers - COVID may help remove them from the breeding population
2. COVID may cause infertility among men of any age. So all those dude-bros avoiding shots and getting COVID might be the end of their line, after all:
https://www.salon.com/2021/07/28/covi​d​-19-could-cause-male-infertility-and-s​exual-dysfunction--but-vaccines-do-not​_partner/
 
neapoi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LograyX: lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.

Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.


Yeah they also raped like a billion people so it's a real toss-up.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whitroth: WalkingSedgwick: physt: The regressives have always been a problem for humanity in every culture. Until we find a way to deal with them,

Eugenics is the only reasonably humane 'deal with them' option for authoritarian personality types (otherwise known as conservatives). Find DNA biomarkers for conservatism and prohibit carriers from breeding.

COVID is going to do a fair job of being a less humane way of dealing with conservatives, however. The gene pool is going to be an awful lot cleaner after the anti-vax/anti-mask crowd has had its numbers culled.

Maybe they secretly think this is the Rapture (tm). In either case, traffic will be better soon....


Real Talk....heaven, as described by the god-botherers DOES NOT sound great. You have everything that made you, you know, you stripped away so you can spend the rest of eternity singing  praises of an all powerful entity who...I guess...likes that sort of thing.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: WalkingSedgwick: physt: The regressives have always been a problem for humanity in every culture. Until we find a way to deal with them,

Eugenics is the only reasonably humane 'deal with them' option for authoritarian personality types (otherwise known as conservatives). Find DNA biomarkers for conservatism and prohibit carriers from breeding.

COVID is going to do a fair job of being a less humane way of dealing with conservatives, however. The gene pool is going to be an awful lot cleaner after the anti-vax/anti-mask crowd has had its numbers culled.

No, no it's not.  95.2% deaths from Covid in the US are age 50 or above; IE, above child bearing age.

Covid fails at being a Darwin Award trigger.


It also doesn't kill enough to make any real difference
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LograyX: lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.

Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.


You mean the extremely biased view of history we have that has continually buried facts and people which didn't fit the narrative of the church?

As for scientific advancement, the reason the church claims so many scientists is that ones who didn't claim they were religious were murdered and their work suppressed. For all we know, penicillian was discovered in 8th century Venice but the Pope felt it was heretical.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blender61: Fear is a powerful motivator., just take a look at fox's earning sheet.

With a unified National Will ,  we would be well behind this.

We are the envy of the world. We have more vaccine than we can administer and you have to DRIVE,in your own car. less than 15 minutes to get  it.
And yet we refuse.

I have personalty seen people come from hundreds of mile away through brutal conditions to stand in a queue two days deep to get some help/hope.

And yet we refuse.
And yet we rufuse.


I'm on my local Neighborhood email thingy and I just saw someone on there begging people to please get vaccinated. One of the responses was how their aunt had to get their leg amputated because of the vaccine and their mother's leg turned wine red and...I didn't read the rest.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reminder that Trump and Kushner were rationing the vax to Red States and probably getting 10% off the top.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NINEv2: EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image image 385x392]

O, ye of little faith.

Well f*ck me


Fark user imageView Full Size


Study it out!
 
valenumr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This has been going horribly for a while: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last two millennia.

FTFY
 
valenumr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Reminder that Trump and Kushner were rationing the vax to Red States and probably getting 10% off the top.


Don't be farking stupid. The data is available. All doses were allocated to states per Capita.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LograyX: lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.

Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.


<The Enlightenment has entered the chat>
 
August11
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image image 385x392]

O, ye of little faith.


That is a remarkable amount of failure in one statement, failure to understand the way vaccines work and failure to understand the New Testament.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LograyX: lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.

Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.


I assume you're referencing monasteries?
The dudes who would take ancient texts, scrape the ink off the page and then write biblical mumbo-jumbo over it like this?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archi​m​edes_Palimpsest

Preserved scientific advancement, did they?

I assume you're happy to overlook the fact that the Renaissance was triggered by an influx of refugee scholars from Byzantium and growing ties with the (scientifically advanced) Arab world?
https://dailyhistory.org/How_did_the_​F​all_of_Constantinople_change_the_Renai​ssance_in_Italy%3F


So...wanna tell me how monks scraping scientific knowledge off and replacing it with half-literate BS "preserved" anything except their own ecclesiastical institutions?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look at the pace of scientific advancement once literacy was wrested from the Church's monopoly.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

neapoi: LograyX: lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.

Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.

Yeah they also raped like a billion people so it's a real toss-up.


And that's just Genghis Khan
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I'll take whatever good news we get. But:

It takes 6 weeks to be considered fully vaccinated. Infections are growing 40% a week. We'll probably be seeing half a million infections a day by the time the people getting vaccinated today are protected.


There were some studies of hospital workers who were tested weekly, that calculated between 80-95% effective two weeks after the first dose.

But of course, that was back in February/March, well before we were dealing with Delta.

So we might not have to wait 6 weeks to see some results from people getting vaccinated
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CDC study shows 74% of people infected in Massachusetts Covid outbreak were fully vaccinated

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/cdc-s​t​udy-shows-74percent-of-people-infected​-in-massachusetts-covid-outbreak-were-​fully-vaccinated.html

/Nah, that's not disconcerting at all, nope
 
culebra
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If we didn't have conservatives we'd still be living in the trees.
 
August11
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: LograyX: lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.

Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.

I assume you're referencing monasteries?
The dudes who would take ancient texts, scrape the ink off the page and then write biblical mumbo-jumbo over it like this?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archim​edes_Palimpsest

Preserved scientific advancement, did they?

I assume you're happy to overlook the fact that the Renaissance was triggered by an influx of refugee scholars from Byzantium and growing ties with the (scientifically advanced) Arab world?
https://dailyhistory.org/How_did_the_F​all_of_Constantinople_change_the_Renai​ssance_in_Italy%3F


So...wanna tell me how monks scraping scientific knowledge off and replacing it with half-literate BS "preserved" anything except their own ecclesiastical institutions?


Also, the monks preserved Aristotle's Poetics but tossed his treatise on comedy because too much sexy times.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

culebra: If we didn't have conservatives we'd still be living in the trees.


That makes no sense.  At all.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neapoi: LograyX: lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.

Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.

Yeah they also raped like a billion people so it's a real toss-up.


And been oppressing women for more than a thousand years so yeah real good guys
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unless you mean we left the trees to get the fark away from conservatives.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LograyX: lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.

Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.


shh, they're beating their scrawny concave chests and crowing, if you provoke them they'll go burn down a McDonalds or something.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: LograyX: lolmao500: yohohogreengiant: Subby, how far back do you want to go?

We could have been out exploring the Galaxy had we not been sabotaged by the right wing this last millennium.

Yup. The religious scum in robes should be dealt with once and for all along with all their puppets in government.

Jewish, christian and muslims mostly. Wipe out the god in the clouds scum and humanity will be much better.

Pretty much all of our history has been kept and preserved by "religious scum in robes" as well as every scientific advancement from the Fall of Rome to the European Renaissance.

You mean the extremely biased view of history we have that has continually buried facts and people which didn't fit the narrative of the church?

As for scientific advancement, the reason the church claims so many scientists is that ones who didn't claim they were religious were murdered and their work suppressed. For all we know, penicillian was discovered in 8th century Venice but the Pope felt it was heretical.


Do you have citations?
Because religious folk kept learning alive for a couple millennium.  That goes for Christian and Muslim societies.
In China it was the civil authorities that destroyed learning and plunged them into a thousand years of utter backward nonsense
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pol Tab leakage on aisle 1
 
