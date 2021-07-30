 Skip to content
 
(WHSV Harrisonburg)   Explosion at milk plant results in no reported crying   (whsv.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the way you milked that stubby
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emil Muzz wanted for questioning.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm chunky milk 🤤
Chunky Milk Commercial - That's Not Right!
Youtube k0hKMDMWYwU
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Mmm chunky milk 🤤[YouTube video: Chunky Milk Commercial - That's Not Right!]


🤮
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An Incident Commander tells WHSV that a boiler exploded.


Fark user imageView Full Size


𝅘𝅥𝅮  Someone's going to lose their license...𝅘𝅥𝅮
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ok
Who pissed off the cows.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Big soy is getting serious
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Milk Plant Explosion was a VHS tape starring Subby's mom in the 70s.
 
