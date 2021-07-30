 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   Dutch trucker steers his way to viral fame in teabagging video   (wjla.com) divider line
20
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

950 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 8:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline very misleading.  Leaving flaccid and very disappointed.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do a rolling Dutch oven
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure many long haul truckers participate in a different teabag challenge, it gets lonely on the road.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bad tease, subby!  Very bad tease!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Insert tea party joke here
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He steered that truck so well I wonder if he was using a Dutch rudder?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks harder than it is, but I've got about 4 million miles in trucks.
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That was pretty awesome. Cab with two trains, and apparently did it first try.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Looks harder than it is, but I've got about 4 million miles in trucks.


Wow, you some sort of Space Trucker?!?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Jeff5: Looks harder than it is, but I've got about 4 million miles in trucks.

Wow, you some sort of Space Trucker?!?


media-amazon.comView Full Size

Don't hate.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Blues Brothers - We're In a Truck!
Youtube FgzMNQjQVHk
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Insert tea party joke here


A bit tangential, but I think it works:

HUNGARIAN TRUCKER RUNS THE CALAIS MIGRANT GAUNTLET [Re-upload] - VidLii
 
wademh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I learned to drive at 14. I'd been bugging my Dad to let me try and he'd been saying no. Then we took a summer vacation. That meant the full size station wagon towing the pop-up trailer. Not sure what was going through his head but somehow he decided that letting me try to back the trailer into a campsite was a good idea. It was probably like that trick with making a kid smoke a whole pack of cigarettes, except with me getting so frustrated that I'd give up and stop bugging him. It didn't work that way. I was an ace, maybe because I didn't have to unlearn anything to figure it out. (I'd also paid some attention to him trying to give my Mom directions and watching mistakes).

I've always been comfortable with trailers. It's  gift. Until last time. I was helping my brother move, used a fair size Uhaul with a car carrier. It wasn't behaving in reverse. I couldn't understand. I knew how to back up a trailer. What I didn't know was that the way the car carrier was hooked up the front wheels were on a small trailer with the rear wheels on the ground behind. That creates a double hinge --- totally different behavior. Instead of pushing the trailer with your rear end, you push the trailer with the middle trailer which you push with your rear end so you need another level of thinking. I sucked at it. I couldn't unlearn what I thought I knew how to do.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Jeff5: Looks harder than it is, but I've got about 4 million miles in trucks.

Wow, you some sort of Space Trucker?!?


Nope, just did it for 30 years, ran about 150,000 miles most years.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

starsrift: That was pretty awesome. Cab with two trains, and apparently did it first try.


Nope, box truck with a trailer.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Weirdly enough, I saw a totally different video of the same thing just this morning. I tink it's actually a better video, at least on mobile, since full-screen fills the screen on my phone. Either way, these are both amazing. 

Man Dips Teabag Into Cup With the Help Of His Truck By Parking It Perfectly With Precision - 1213056
Youtube kn6_X75rfS4
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I liked the background music more than the video itself. Very impressive though
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.