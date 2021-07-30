 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   If you recently lost some NUCLEAR material, authorities in Ohio have found it   (detroitnews.com) divider line
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, Michigan, you don't get the glowing goodies yet.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NUKE-u-lar, Subby

** ducks **
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Materials being misplaced during shipping isn't a rare occurrence, experts say.

So sleep tight everyone!
 
steve1673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it had been illudium pu-36, I would know where to look.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me check, nope my smoke alarm is where it should be.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did it fall out of a microbus some Libyan dudes were driving?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Daily Express now submitting headlines?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Great Scott!
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Ohio Bureau of Radiation Protection

I know its Ohio, and well, the people who live there and all....but.....i'm sort of surprised this is a thing that exists.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, if I'm understanding this right, somebody fouled up the paperwork and the shipping company "lost" the cargo container, but it never actually went anywhere and was where it was supposed to be the entire time.  So exciting.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WIki paste
Iridium-192
Iridium-192 (symbol 192Ir) is a radioactive isotope of iridium, with a half-life of 73.83 days.[4] It decays by emitting beta (β) particles and gamma (γ) radiation. About 96% of 192Ir decays occur via emission of β and γ radiation, leading to 192Pt. Some of the β particles are captured by other 192Ir nuclei, which are then converted to 192Os. Electron capture is responsible for the remaining 4% of 192Ir decays.[5] Iridium-192 is normally produced by neutron activation of natural-abundance iridium metal.[6]
Iridium-192 is a very strong gamma ray emitter, with a gamma dose-constant of approximately 1.54 μSv·h−1·MBq−1 at 30 cm, and a specific activity of 341 TBq·g−1 (9.22 kCi·g−1).[7][8] There are seven principal energy packets produced during its disintegration process ranging from just over 0.2 to about 0.6 MeV.
Iridium-192 is commonly used as a gamma ray source in industrial radiography to locate flaws in metal components.[9] It is also used in radiotherapy as a radiation source, in particular in brachytherapy.
Iridium-192 has accounted for the majority of cases tracked by the U.S Nuclear Regulatory Commission in which radioactive materials have gone missing in quantities large enough to make a dirty bomb.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can I just go down to the local precinct?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've seen this episode.  They make jewelry out of it and everyone in the city gets sick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 350x252]


GODDAMMIT i was gonna post that
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steve1673: if it had been illudium pu-36, I would know where to look.
[Fark user image 300x517]


I am not now, nor have I ever been, a robot!
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was it under the couch cushions?
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LineNoise: The Ohio Bureau of Radiation Protection

I know its Ohio, and well, the people who live there and all....but.....i'm sort of surprised this is a thing that exists.


It's a department of 2 people and they both post on fark all the time.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: NUKE-u-lar, Subby

** ducks **


wxboy: Was it under the couch cushions?


As someone who has recently been informed that my Amazon shipment has been "Delayed", I'm getting a kick out of this.

// we've all been there
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Geotpf: So, if I'm understanding this right, somebody fouled up the paperwork and the shipping company "lost" the cargo container, but it never actually went anywhere and was where it was supposed to be the entire time.  So exciting.


Bet it was for the companies involved.  Procedures get invoked when nuclear material isn't where it's supposed to be.  Kinda like losing a case of grenades or something as a quartermaster.  Odds are good it's just a paperwork error somewhere, but you're damn well gonna be finding out or else.  Now
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it Strontium-90? Because I have an idea for a soft drink.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did it fall out of a microbus some Libyan dudes were driving?


They only had pinball machine parts.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think I would rather them report things that aren't missing the not reporting things that are missing
 
