(WRAL)   For once it's not Duke that sucks here   (wral.com)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's bodily autonomy to decide for yourself what goes in and out your body," she said, "and what happens to it seems to only go so far when it's a political agenda."

And then she died of COVID.

SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I blame the lacrosse team.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So much concern.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe getting into the health care field is not for you if you don't want to actually be helpful.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark these assholes.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gopher321: "It's bodily autonomy to decide for yourself what goes in and out your body," she said, "and what happens to it seems to only go so far when it's a political agenda."

And then she died of COVID.

After attending a Pro-Life rally.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Protesters are traveling across the state, from hospital to hospital, to rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers.

OK so the antivax unemployed are going around pretending that they have jobs at these hospitals? Burn these people with acid and hot oil like medieval castle invaders.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I really think they need their license is pulled
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Protesters are traveling across the state, from hospital to hospital, to rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers.

OK so the antivax unemployed are going around pretending that they have jobs at these hospitals? Burn these people with acid and hot oil like medieval castle invaders.


Agreed, fark these assholes. Also it's not suprising to see a loud minority being a source of disinformation.
 
overthinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The law allows employers to require it.
Healthcare companies don't want the liability, so they are going to push for it as a mandatory requirement.
If they didn't, they could face lawsuits from every patient who dies from it because they didn't 'take steps to prevent infecting patients by not having a fully vaccinated staff'

You don't like it? Go work somewhere else. Simple as that.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Round them up. Throw them in quarantine camps until they die.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theeng: Agreed, fark these assholes. Also it's not suprising to see a loud minority being a source of disinformation.


And getting press for it!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not that hard. You get a couple shoulder shots and you're done.

The only excuse from here on is cowardice. Just say "I'm a baby who's afraid of needles." We'll understand. We'll laugh at you, but we'll understand. Baby.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared theories, rather than facts, about the virus.

Cretin who doesn't understand basic science.

"It's bodily autonomy to decide for yourself what goes in and out your body," she said, "and what happens to it seems to only go so far when it's a political agenda."

Idiot participating in a political movement against facts, reason and public health. The only political agenda here is hers.

When asked about the extensive vaccine testing and effectiveness data, the woman disputed the extent of testing and the level of the vaccines' effectiveness.

Also a conspiracy theory spouting moron.

Andrew Mitchell, a surgical technician at the hospital, had adhesive capsulitis -- also known as frozen shoulder -- after receiving the vaccine. The condition is associated with improper vaccine administration.
He acknowledged those types of reactions are "extremely rare." But he adds, everyone should be able to decide for themselves.

Knows perfectly well that it's both extremely rare and not the fault of the vaccine yet protests it regardless. Dishonest.

But another hospital worked who encountered the protestors called the demonstration dangerous.
"I work here! And you are putting me in danger!" he shouted.
"I think this is absurd," the man told WRAL. "I think these people are absolutely out of their minds to do this especially at the entrance of a hospital."

Smart person. I congratulate you, sir, for having successfully achieved the necessary level of knowledge and responsibility required to function in a modern, civilised society. That may not sound like grounds to congratulate someone, but with so many around who have failed to do so it has become laudable. This one's OK.
 
