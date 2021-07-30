 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Can masturbation beat Covid? Probably not, but something is getting a beating, that's for sure   (the-sun.com) divider line
45
    More: PSA, Immune system, Dr Jennifer Landa, immune system, Antibody, Men's Health, Dr Jagdish Khubchandani, Innate immune system, immune cells  
•       •       •

610 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 4:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If masturbation could kill Covid, we'd have hit herd immunity in about 45 minutes.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Selfies are fun!
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jonjr215: [Fark user image 576x433]
If masturbation could kill Covid, we'd have hit herd immunity in about 45 minutes.


Because not even right wing vaccine conspiracy nut jobs can keep their hands off of their junk...
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well I don't know but I'm willing to give it a shot.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So that's why I never get sick.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
11 men - who were awkwardly told to masturbate while researchers took blood tests

I can barely pack my own chute with someone else in the same house much less watching and taking notes.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cyndi Lauper - She Bop (Official HD Video)
Youtube KFq4E9XTueY
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am probably immune to every disease on earth at this point.
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ProTip: don't confuse the lube and the hand sanitizer
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Paging Dr. Ernest Borgnine to the Janitor's closet.
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll give it the old college try.

Also, I haven't had Covid yet. Coincidence?
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Over the pandemic my porn tastes have migrated from perfect body types like Riley Reed to milfs then lesbo stuff and now im on fat girls.
Its a wild world.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: 11 men - who were awkwardly told to masturbate while researchers took blood tests

I can barely pack my own chute with someone else in the same house much less watching and taking notes.


Fine, but these guys were masturbating
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I dunno about full-blown COVID, but (forgive me) the only painkiller that proved effective against post-vaccination syndrome was beating off.

An opioid-based painkiller (such as codeine) would have been just as effective as endorphins, I suppose, but those are hard to get in Canada (legally) without a prescription.

FARK is mot being your personal erotica website, and definitely not the place to describe in detail my musings about what Corona-chan might have done with me while I was flat on my back.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe? You can never be too careful.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...it's worth a shot.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wademh: ProTip: don't confuse the lube and the hand sanitizer


Confuse?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, Fark is one of the control groups?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Over the pandemic my porn tastes have migrated from perfect body types like Riley Reed to milfs then lesbo stuff and now im on fat girls.
Its a wild world.


I miss the down vote button
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If pounding off fended off COVID, fark would be the leading anti-vaxxers.
 
70Ford
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wademh: ProTip: don't confuse the lube and the hand sanitizer

Confuse?


More prefer than confuse perhaps
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Re-emerging after quarantine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Over the pandemic my porn tastes have migrated from perfect body types like Riley Reed to milfs then lesbo stuff and now im on fat girls.
Its a wild world.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wademh: ProTip: don't confuse the lube and the hand sanitizer


Pro tip:  Just mix them and you only need to carry one!
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How else can a crystal be recharged?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm invincible.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

70Ford: [Fark user image image 850x219]


...I may be immortal.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: Over the pandemic my porn tastes have migrated from perfect body types like Riley Reed to milfs then lesbo stuff and now im on fat girls.
Its a wild world.

[media-amazon.com image 630x1200]


Who is that?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ernest Borgnine Masterbates a Lot
Youtube VuC3t-d0Zao
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Who is that?


Paige Steele AKA Big Booty or whatever she calls her "series" of videos.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Over the pandemic my porn tastes have migrated from perfect body types like Riley Reed to milfs then lesbo stuff and now im on fat girls.
Its a wild world.


Your ok as long as the fat girls not on you.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I dunno about full-blown COVID, but (forgive me) the only painkiller that proved effective against post-vaccination syndrome was beating off.

An opioid-based painkiller (such as codeine) would have been just as effective as endorphins, I suppose, but those are hard to get in Canada (legally) without a prescription.

FARK is mot being your personal erotica website, and definitely not the place to describe in detail my musings about what Corona-chan might have done with me while I was flat on my back.


Did they change the rules? It wasn't on the regular shelves, but I used to buy codeine from the pharmacist.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: steklo: dothemath: Over the pandemic my porn tastes have migrated from perfect body types like Riley Reed to milfs then lesbo stuff and now im on fat girls.
Its a wild world.

[media-amazon.com image 630x1200]

Who is that?


I wouldn't know, but when I asked a "friend" he said Paige Steele.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: The_Sponge: Who is that?

Paige Steele AKA Big Booty or whatever she calls her "series" of videos.


Gracias.
 
KamikazeCraig [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [YouTube video: Ernest Borgnine Masterbates a Lot]


I  remember seeing this.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jack Vaxx?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Explains why I never got sick in college.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: wademh: ProTip: don't confuse the lube and the hand sanitizer

Pro tip:  Just mix them and you only need to carry one!


Lubitizer™

(does not protect against STDs)
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.