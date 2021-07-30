 Skip to content
(YouTube)   I have now officially heard a song in the key of Q-Flat Minor   (youtube.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the Rebecca Black formula, now 140% more cringe. Stupid.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what.

How the hell can you sing a song and have fully half the notes totally out of key?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aside from that I am sorry to say she ain't got enough headlights to do the red dress any good
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this video the new sf poop map?
 
Skleenar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping this was somehow political.

No, just terrible.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
dot gif
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must have funded this entire production out of her own pocket.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who need a brain flush after hearing that...

Way over Yonder in the Minor Key
Youtube AOjgLptZCn0
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: She must have funded this entire production out of her own pocket.


I'm betting Daddy paid for it, just to shut up his spoiled princess daughter

Now, if you'll excuse me, my dog is howling uncontrollably...
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I looked here first. No clicky for you, red dress girl.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this why autotune exists?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she didn't use autotune, amirite?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Band: What key is this song in?
Sarah Brand: Yes!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: what.

How the hell can you sing a song and have fully half the notes totally out of key?


By being really bad at it?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Isn't this why autotune exists?


She bought the cheaper version: Outtatune
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: what.

How the hell can you sing a song and have fully half the notes totally out of key?


Software.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great. I've already ordered the CD before they sell out!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a joke, right?  Someone took the vocals and put them over music a step lower in key?

Right?
 
odigon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of tune from the start.   Couldn't get past 20 seconds.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. A repeat. Now we get to dump on her again.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Ah, the Rebecca Black formula, now 140% more cringe. Stupid.


Rebecca Black can sing.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you spend several years practicing instead of trying to skip to the end.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's one better than an R. Kelly album. He may be in tune, but he's always doing it on or in several minors.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: That's a joke, right?  Someone took the vocals and put them over music a step lower in key?

Right?


I can't tell. I'm gonna listen to it on my monitors to hear if this is a giant jape
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: She must have funded this entire production out of her own pocket.


It seems like it might have cost lint
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: That's why you spend several years practicing instead of trying to skip to the end.


She could practice eight hours a day for the rest of her life and she wouldn't be able to sing in tune.
 
ronin56003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarah Bland
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: Kittypie070: what.

How the hell can you sing a song and have fully half the notes totally out of key?

Software.


plz to consult KC Dutchman for the needful.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I.....

......I

...I just can't stop listening to it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: what.

How the hell can you sing a song and have fully half the notes totally out of key?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Manages.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Ah, the Rebecca Black formula, now 140% more cringe. Stupid.


At least Rebecca Black can sing. I feel sorry for this girl. Sure "chase your dreams" but you're dreams have to have some basis in reality.

So here's the question: Who is the worst singer Sara Brand or Jan Terri?

Worst music video ever
Youtube OE2l6CPna4M
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has TWO music videos, obviously produced at the same time. There are worse ways to flush $200k down the toilet, but I can't think of any right now.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Isn't this why autotune exists?


Man, I downloaded this song and tried to run it through auto tune on my DAW, but the dam program just uninstalled itself 30 seconds in and my account was refunded for the purchase.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 seconds ...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until today, I never knew that music could make me want to throw up!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to believe she knew this was bad, and purposely released it into the wild as some sort of social experiment.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skleenar: I was hoping this was somehow political.

No, just terrible.


The political chance was what kept me from looking. Now I'm really glad I did made that choice.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: Skleenar: I was hoping this was somehow political.

No, just terrible.

The political chance was what kept me from looking. Now I'm really glad I did made that choice.


Yeah, did made. oy.
 
I_am_lying
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY EARS!!! For those who need to cleanse their memory of this, what you need is a little bit Alexis!
Alexis Rose - "A Little Bit Alexis" [Official Video]
Youtube 0kF5zJIbn5U

/ew, David!
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: The Pope of Manwich Village: Ah, the Rebecca Black formula, now 140% more cringe. Stupid.

At least Rebecca Black can sing. I feel sorry for this girl. Sure "chase your dreams" but you're dreams have to have some basis in reality.

So here's the question: Who is the worst singer Sara Brand or Jan Terri?

[YouTube video: Worst music video ever]


I just told my wife that this has to either be a 'Too many cooks' joke that's gone bad or a new Jan Teri
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: dv-ous: That's why you spend several years practicing instead of trying to skip to the end.

She could practice eight hours a day for the rest of her life and she wouldn't be able to sing in tune.


I disagree with that. If she had some good guidance and was willing to put in the work, she could totally learn.

The problem is all these entitled people think they don't have to work at it. They refuse to study with teachers who are willing to tell the when they're farking it up. They're dead sure that they can do no wrong, because they invited Jesus into their heart, or something.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Isn't this why autotune exists?


This is why Arby's exists, someone with this level of singing talent should never be allowed during microphone again.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: She has TWO music videos, obviously produced at the same time. There are worse ways to flush $200k down the toilet, but I can't think of any right now.


The hilarious thing about the first one to me is just how bland and unattractive the "fantasy" guy is. Like she didn't even have a good-looking male friend to fill the role.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: The Pope of Manwich Village: Ah, the Rebecca Black formula, now 140% more cringe. Stupid.

At least Rebecca Black can sing.


Fark user imageView Full Size


She also has these.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credits say this was okayed by a Catholic church... I don't think so.  And the lyrics are just as bad as the singing; not really making a point.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Isn't this why autotune exists?


There are limits to our technology. She found them, drowned them, and used the bloated carcass as a microphone pop filter
 
