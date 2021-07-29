 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun) Weeners Next time you stay at the La Quinta Inn in Sebring, Florida, know that an elderly fetishist may have previously performed a castration in your room   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Balls!
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Honestly its better than what I assume normally happens in Florida hotel rooms
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The defendant was happy with his three year sentence because he didn't get the shaft.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
why did he not use the pickle slicer, or was sho off that day ?
 
fat boy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he leave a tip?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No Florida tag?
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Know what La Quinta means in spanish?

"Next to IHOP"
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No tip.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look at Wyndham (LaQuinta's parent company) stock prices. On 7/29/21 folks were manipulating stock prices from opening bell to noon. I'm guessing this story hit at noon, since the stock prices went in the toilet faster than the dude's testicles.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are a lot of different types of people on this planet.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you end up at a La Quinta in Sebring, FL, you've probably made a lot of poor choices in life

The only reason to ever be in Sebring is the 12 hours race. Or you need cheap meth
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I had sex after junior prom in a La Quinta.  33 seconds of heaven!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Say what you will, what he did takes balls.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well what would you do in a state that's shaped like a wang
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves..
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Look at Wyndham (LaQuinta's parent company) stock prices. On 7/29/21 folks were manipulating stock prices from opening bell to noon. I'm guessing this story hit at noon, since the stock prices went in the toilet faster than the dude's testicles.


What, is wallstreetbets leaking? I suspect their announcement that they were raising their dividend had far more of an effect than an 'offbeat news' story and "manipulation".
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Frothy Panties: [Fark user image 600x258]

Approves..


I suspect the effort of GISing a Fark image (it gets blocked as a hotlink if you copy/paste the URL) isn't worth it to figure out what that's a screencap from.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mike Birbiglia - Sleepwalking
Youtube B02NsP33pRM
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He chopped to a plea.

I try not to think about unknowable events that transpire in any motel or hotel I have to visit.

That's the first TSG piece I've read in a really long time.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Enigmamf: Frothy Panties: [Fark user image 600x258]

Approves..

I suspect the effort of GISing a Fark image (it gets blocked as a hotlink if you copy/paste the URL) isn't worth it to figure out what that's a screencap from.


Hard Candy
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

