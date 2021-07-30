 Skip to content
Entering Canada with fake vaccination documents? That'll be a $20,000 fine
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they chose to use a border cross photo taken in winter.

/actually disregard that fellow farkers, that's what Canada looks like all year-round, you should probably stay away
//we've got bears too
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I like how they chose to use a border cross photo taken in winter.

/actually disregard that fellow farkers, that's what Canada looks like all year-round, you should probably stay away
//we've got bears too


and cobra chickens.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: BumpInTheNight: I like how they chose to use a border cross photo taken in winter.

/actually disregard that fellow farkers, that's what Canada looks like all year-round, you should probably stay away
//we've got bears too

and cobra chickens.


...and they're pretty blunt when it comes to enforcing the mask requirements
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yah I know that's not really a Canada Cobra-Chicken but the gif makes me laugh
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: BumpInTheNight: I like how they chose to use a border cross photo taken in winter.

/actually disregard that fellow farkers, that's what Canada looks like all year-round, you should probably stay away
//we've got bears too

and cobra chickens.


And moose.  They can be nasty.  Oh, and worse of all, geese.

/$20k is us being nice.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: sno man: BumpInTheNight: I like how they chose to use a border cross photo taken in winter.

/actually disregard that fellow farkers, that's what Canada looks like all year-round, you should probably stay away
//we've got bears too

and cobra chickens.

And moose.  They can be nasty.  Oh, and worse of all, geese.

/$20k is us being nice.


...and I completely missed the cobra chicken reference.  In my defense, it's Friday, my brain has already gone home for the day.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't say what state they came from. Florida? Alaska? Wisconsin?
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side for these idiots in US dollars the fine is only $15807.85 each.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$20k fine and banned for life from entering Canada right? Right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it?

Weak sauce, Canada.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<NelsonHaHa.jpeg>
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question:  Is this enforceable? That is, are they being held until paying or is it on the honor system of "pay us later" but they are free to return.

I'd assume they can't go back to Canada unless they pay but, again, what are the chances they'd be caught re-entering?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that in Canadian dollars?  Because that would be about $5.20 USD.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Serious question:  Is this enforceable? That is, are they being held until paying or is it on the honor system of "pay us later" but they are free to return.

I'd assume they can't go back to Canada unless they pay but, again, what are the chances they'd be caught re-entering?


Canada customs take visa & MasterCard.
 
Salador
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, not sorry.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a fine for deciding not to pay the first fine?
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which countries get fine unvaxxed people from there southern boarders and its ok?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a stiff enough penalty.

Seize all their assets and execute them at the border.  Give their organs to vaxxed Canadians, and if none are available, sell the organs on the black market.  Put their heads on pikes as a warning to others.

/ google says a kidney is worth upwards of $256,000.
// Profit is to be made!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite a brain trust here.  They now owe $20,000 because they went through the trouble to falsify documents for something that they could have gotten for free.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set a scale for law breakers. If the person is worth more than 5 million, the fine should be half their worth.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: Not a stiff enough penalty.

Seize all their assets and execute them at the border.  Give their organs to vaxxed Canadians, and if none are available, sell the organs on the black market.  Put their heads on pikes as a warning to others.

/ google says a kidney is worth upwards of $256,000.
// Profit is to be made!


Trumpers heads with red hats on pikes at the border would be nice.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spray everybody who enters the country with covid, if they panic, shoot them too so they don't turn all zombie on us.
problem solved.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20,000 U.S. or Canadian dollars?
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Quite a brain trust here.  They now owe $20,000 because they went through the trouble to falsify documents for something that they could have gotten for free.


You can't put a price on FREEDOOOOOOOM!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the plague surging again in the US I'm betting that Canada doesn't open the border on August 9th like planned even if their border workers don't strike.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: 20,000 U.S. or Canadian dollars?


I would assume that's snow pesos.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: OkieDookie: 20,000 U.S. or Canadian dollars?

I would assume that's snow pesos.


Well, shiat.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Pay up, you shiatheel.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I'd assume they can't go back to Canada unless they pay but, again, what are the chances they'd be caught re-entering?


By plane? 100%. By car? 100%.

/   Between the moose and the cobra chickens, you ain't walking in at the dead of night.
//    This sort of shiat is why damn few ordinary Canadians want the borders open yet.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEND THEM TO THE ROBERTSON SCREW MINES OF FLIN FLON!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I like how they chose to use a border cross photo taken in winter.

/actually disregard that fellow farkers, that's what Canada looks like all year-round, you should probably stay away
//we've got bears too


Lies, i know it gets swamp ass hot there in the summer.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Serious question:  Is this enforceable? That is, are they being held until paying or is it on the honor system of "pay us later" but they are free to return.

I'd assume they can't go back to Canada unless they pay but, again, what are the chances they'd be caught re-entering?


My best guess is they were offered the fine, payable immediately, or a prison sentence.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Serious question:  Is this enforceable? That is, are they being held until paying or is it on the honor system of "pay us later" but they are free to return.

I'd assume they can't go back to Canada unless they pay but, again, what are the chances they'd be caught re-entering?


How are they not going to be caught re-entering? Fraudulent identification? Bypassing a port of entry? Any method they use to try to evade customs is likely getting into jailable offence territory.

It's not like the CBSA made note of this on a post-it; it's going to show up with bells and whistles on the agent's terminal screen anytime these people try to enter in the future.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly what I was saying they should do 2 months ago.

Open. Gather docs on entry. Verify. Fine heavily all the offenders, jail if they don't pay up on their way out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: I like how they chose to use a border cross photo taken in winter.

/actually disregard that fellow farkers, that's what Canada looks like all year-round, you should probably stay away
//we've got bears too


And you can only drink Molson it's a rule!

/naw - n/m - that's just too mean even to pretend
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: It's not like the CBSA made note of this on a post-it; it's going to show up with bells and whistles on the agent's terminal screen anytime these people try to enter in the future.


I don't know all their gadgets and info exchanges yet, but I do know that they have license plate readers. They know who's (probably) driving that car well before you reach the customs station. They know who you are before the flight boarded.

Dustin_00:  Open. Gather docs on entry. Verify. Fine heavily all the offenders, jail if they don't pay up on their way out.

Probably unnecessary. (Besides, we don't really want your plague rats infecting up our prison system.)

If they pay the fine and vax up properly, we can talk about the future (in seven years or so, which is the usual time-out period for border shenanigans), and the intensive document checks will be forever, but until they've paid and vaxxed, our border will be closed to them, and that's really the goal here. The rest isn't really our problem.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. I'm pretty sure that a Venn diagram of "Americans who refuse the COVID vaccine" and "Americans who are raging assholes" has about a 99% overlap so this is a good way to keep the empty-headed assholes out while letting the decent ones in.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Quite a brain trust here.  They now owe $20,000 because they went through the trouble to falsify documents for something that they could have gotten for free.


Any idea how you are supposed to prove you really were vaxxed?  I'm hoping they have records*, and I think I provided ID and insurance card, but I don't think even that is required anymore.

/* modern assumption: all records are hacked
// just like anything on the internet is there forever, all records wind up on the dark web
/// and then NSA, Google, Facebook, China (probably multiple competing copies as well), maybe French Guinea for EU types (but I'm less clear how that works, maybe they just use the US as an offshore datahaven).
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Rapmaster2000: Quite a brain trust here.  They now owe $20,000 because they went through the trouble to falsify documents for something that they could have gotten for free.

Any idea how you are supposed to prove you really were vaxxed?  I'm hoping they have records*, and I think I provided ID and insurance card, but I don't think even that is required anymore.

/* modern assumption: all records are hacked
// just like anything on the internet is there forever, all records wind up on the dark web
/// and then NSA, Google, Facebook, China (probably multiple competing copies as well), maybe French Guinea for EU types (but I'm less clear how that works, maybe they just use the US as an offshore datahaven).


Ya think these clowns had anything other than a note scribbled in crayon ranting about Freedum?
 
