(Toronto Star)   City in 2019: We'll buy your property for $780,000 to preserve that ancient oak tree in the backyard. Owner: Agreed. Two years later...Owner: F*ck you, pay me more   (thestar.com) divider line
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One local resident, Edith George, said she's appalled that the deal has yet to go through. She's lobbied for the preservation of the oak for 15 years and has lived in the area since 1960.

Edith failed to buy it in 2015.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A good Crown Attrorney could have this dude in prison for some sort of criminal fraud. There is no reaon for it to go through civil court.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cliffs notes: house prices have gone up, and seller's remorse is in full effect.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His argument is that house prices have gone up and the city should offer a new "fair" price.

Had house prices gone down would he have accepted a reduced price to be "fair"?
 
fat boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On rare occasions, the red oak can live to be 500 years old! More commonly, they tend to stay healthy for about 150 years

So much for a older tree, how much would the lumber be worth?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A full on house in the GTA  for under $1 million?  Weird.

/It's notth of the 401 and west of the 400, but still...
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kinda curious what he paid for it in 2015.

Is this info available in Canada like it would be in the US?  I haven't been able to find it on any real estate sites.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I thought the house would be my family's place" which he now rents out...oh, and he's not fluent in English nor real estate savy...
...so it kinda looks like seller's remorse with a lot of con artistry with a little extortion thrown. Like, "be a shame if something happened to this old tree..."

So, I'm going to agree with the criminal fraud assessment, dudes a conman...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I am understanding this correctly, the contract gave the city had an entire year to raise the funds.  The city failed to do that, so the contract is no longer valid.  The property owner is not being unreasonable.
 
