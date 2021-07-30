 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Helpful tip for robbing a bank. If you are on parole for ROBBERY, perhaps it would be a good idea to take your handwritten note with you, when you rob a bank. Fingerprints are a terrible thing ya know?   (foxnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Life imprisonment, St. Louis, Missouri, Donnell Starks, Crime, Money, All rights reserved, demand note, Mutual fund  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 6:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if you are just trying to show off your absolute chad of a signature?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know if you would give a job to an excon   maybe he wouldn't rob a bank but why do that you really just want to give everyone life in prison don't you you farking farks
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How else will he pay for that bag?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: But what if you are just trying to show off your absolute chad of a signature?

[Fark user image image 296x188]


That is the signature of a 12 year old. Or someone who hasn't progressed past 8th grade.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wax_on: emersonbiggins: But what if you are just trying to show off your absolute chad of a signature?

[Fark user image image 296x188]

That is the signature of a 12 year old. Or someone who hasn't progressed past 8th grade.


Or someone with severe arthritis.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.