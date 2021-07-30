 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Good News: A black community group in LA is able to prevent a Kusher-backed company from acquiring a historic mall in Crenshaw by outbidding them. Bad news: the property was awarded to another developer even though the group outbid them too   (thehill.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Time for a lawsuit.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hope the investors know they didn't pick the top bid.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A historic....mall?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Hopefully someone loses their ass for this
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Historic mall" is not a term I thought existed.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I do believe sad is wrong, too soft, too easy, this is sick is what this is.
Sick to see jungle behavior of might gets to do what might gets to do, where there should be civilization of, we all obey and conform to a same shared equally standard that none of us is above.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


/Yet they were...
//Bet there was a different reason
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

enry: Hope the investors know they didn't pick the top bid.


Without knowing the details of their financing other than "fully financed" just because your dollar number is higher doesn't mean its the best deal when other people are standing there with cash in hand.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: A historic....mall?


mrmopar5287: "Historic mall" is not a term I thought existed.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baldwin​_​Hills_Crenshaw_Plaza

Among the oldest regional shopping centers built in the US.  It's been a center of minority owned business and economic development since the 1960s.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Time for a lawsuit.


I won't disagree. There *might* have been another legitimate contingency for why the bid was rejected, but that wasn't made public. A lawsuit would bring it out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "Historic mall" is not a term I thought existed.


This place was built in Rhode Island in 1828: https://www.arcadeprovidence.co​m/ Now the new developers are turning that ancient indoor mall into small apartments and some stores.
 
Geralt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: A historic....mall?


I was confused too. I looked at their website and it looks like its more about avoiding gentrification in a historically black neighborhood by building affordable housing where the mall currently stands.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Time for a lawsuit.

I won't disagree. There *might* have been another legitimate contingency for why the bid was rejected, but that wasn't made public. A lawsuit would bring it out.


Or the selling party has other properties in the area, and like the plans the plans of one developer over this group because they feel it will make their properties more valuable in the long run.

It isn't always about black or white. Without knowing the plans of everyone involved, how the money comes together for each deal, etc, its stupid to jump to race over this.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

enry: Hope the investors know they didn't pick the top bid.


Oh, they know. They didn't like what the group proposed. From the linked article:

DCR's proposal had key aspects designed to preserve certain characteristics of the historic Black community. After raising $59.5 million dollars, including $34 million in philanthropy, DCR wanted to build affordable housing, job training programs, a six-acre park, daycare facilities, recording studio, entertainment production district with theater, and a permanent home for the SoLA Food Co-Op.

The people they are going with:

If the transaction closes by July 30, the historic mall will move forward with Harridge's development, which reflects the elements of the project approved by the city council in years past, including a hotel, office spaces, new restaurants, and more.

So it's affordable housing and a recording studio or a hotel and restaurants.
 
