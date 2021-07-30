 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Fertility doc who was fond of secretly using his sperm to impregnate patients settles with dozens for $13.3 million. Of course, that's in Canadian dollars, so by the time it's all converted to American they'll each get about $22.50 and a Twinkie   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Father, Parent, Mother, 82-year-old Dr. Norman Barwin, multi-million dollar, children of a fertility doctor, Plaintiff, Civil law  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much American healthcare coverage will $22.50 and a twinkie get you there, subs?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or even worse, Canadian Tire dollars....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that going to be enough to pay for raising all those children? I doubt it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: How much American healthcare coverage will $22.50 and a twinkie get you there, subs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An empty Twinkie, they got the filling already.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does a fertility doc has 13 million in his bank account?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm offended by that headline, Twinkies are American.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aye.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if I'd accept a cream-filled Twinkie from that particular fertility doctor.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...yeah, do NOT eat the twinkie...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May subby cross the border with forged vaccination documents, and truly Find Out (tm) how much Canadian fines hurt.
 
OneFretAway [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the cream filling joke has already been beat to death.  I got nothing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
biatch, biatch, biatch.

First you wanna get pregnant then you dont. Jeez.
 
OneFretAway [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?


Because it's f*cked up and gross, an ethical violation, they've all been cuckoo'ed into raising this guy's gene pool, and it messes with their relationships with these kids.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?


Depends - did the donor profile book have only one choice in it?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eh, I don't see what the problem is. The couples wanted a baby, he got them a baby. I assume they care about the baby, not the strands of DNA, right? So who cares exactly what sperm did the job?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's pronounced 'toonie' and it will get you a clearance sale coffee at Tim Hortons.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?


Do you want a kid whose dad is massive narcissist?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?


From the Ottowa link...

Barwin, 82, also used the wrong sperm in dozens of cases, leaving children not knowing who their biological fathers are and former patients not knowing whether their sperm was used to conceive other children.

I'm gonna go out on a limb, that if you used the wrong sperm/your own, that it was not random baby, here ya go!
 
fat boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
togapartypodcast.comView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?

Because it's f*cked up and gross, an ethical violation, they've all been cuckoo'ed into raising this guy's gene pool, and it messes with their relationships with these kids.


Only if they were wanting a designer baby. In which case, it's the couples who are unethical. It only messes with their relationship with the kids if they are complete and total assholes. A baby is a baby is a baby.
 
Eravior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I remember that Law & Order episode.

"Arrogant? Arrogant is trying to start your own race of people!"

/rimshot
 
philodough
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How does a fertility doc has 13 million in his bank account?


I haven't looked specifically into how much fertility doctors make. But I know a couple who spent two years using a fertility doctor trying to get pregnant a few years ago. It cost them an absolute fortune. 

What they spent x a couple dozen more couples a year - at the same, or similar price - I can see how a fertility doctor can make some serious bank.

*a couple dozen patients per year being a pretty modest guess.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My wife and I conceived my daughter through IVF.  Would be devastating to find out she wasn't my biological daughter, but she will always be my daughter.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?


Fertility clinics aren't just "hey we want a baby, give me any old shiat you got", most people are going in with the expectation that they will at least make an effort to use one partner's sperm and one partner's eggs. And if that's impossible, then they should be made aware of that. Note that they're not just upset that they're his kids, they're also upset that they now no idea whose kids they are ata ll.

There are many reasons for infertility that can be solved by IVF, it's not just people w/ useless cum where they need a donor.

On top of that, it's a good idea to diversify. You don't want to have a situation where dozens of siblings are out there farking each other completely unaware that they're inbreeding.
 
rfenster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These kids are going to have a lot of half-brothers and half-sisters in their town.

As they grow older, date and choose their spouses, they will need to be cognizant of that.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?

Do you want a kid whose dad is massive narcissist?


As opposed to a mom who is a greedy, litigious malcontent?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How much of that is hidden in his hair?
 
OneFretAway [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: OneFretAway: OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?

Because it's f*cked up and gross, an ethical violation, they've all been cuckoo'ed into raising this guy's gene pool, and it messes with their relationships with these kids.

Only if they were wanting a designer baby. In which case, it's the couples who are unethical. It only messes with their relationship with the kids if they are complete and total assholes. A baby is a baby is a baby.


One of the reasons a person would choose an anonymous donor is to not have someone with some kind of f*cked up emotional connection to the child.  I get that you can't see that, but I can't help you with that.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?

Because it's f*cked up and gross, an ethical violation, they've all been cuckoo'ed into raising this guy's gene pool, and it messes with their relationships with these kids.


People need to watch Bakersfield PD.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?


Several generations of children in that area well now need DNA tests to make sure they're not marrying their own siblings or cousins.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How does a fertility doc has 13 million in his bank account?


If he's mixing the batter himself, he's cut out a lot of the overhead
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: How much of that is hidden in his hair?


that hair is magnificent!
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cluckles: OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?

Fertility clinics aren't just "hey we want a baby, give me any old shiat you got", most people are going in with the expectation that they will at least make an effort to use one partner's sperm and one partner's eggs. And if that's impossible, then they should be made aware of that. Note that they're not just upset that they're his kids, they're also upset that they now no idea whose kids they are ata ll.

There are many reasons for infertility that can be solved by IVF, it's not just people w/ useless cum where they need a donor.

On top of that, it's a good idea to diversify. You don't want to have a situation where dozens of siblings are out there farking each other completely unaware that they're inbreeding.


Ah, that makes sense. If he was supposed to use a specific sperm provided to him, yeah, that's completely insane and wrong.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: OneFretAway: OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?

Because it's f*cked up and gross, an ethical violation, they've all been cuckoo'ed into raising this guy's gene pool, and it messes with their relationships with these kids.

Only if they were wanting a designer baby. In which case, it's the couples who are unethical. It only messes with their relationship with the kids if they are complete and total assholes. A baby is a baby is a baby.


Unless the donor DNA contains genetic mutations that mess with your own DNA. Or it could even be from a relative of yours.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This was an episode of Law & Order years ago; wonder if this doc got the idea from the show.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?

Do you want a kid whose dad is massive narcissist?


Well, he's a doctor, so...
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Haven't been able to find the SNL sketch with John Goodman as the fertility doctor who pulled this stunt back in the 80's(?).
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: Serious question: I understand this was unethical on his part, but I'm not sure I understand the clients' issue with it. They were expecting a random donor. Just turns out they found out who the donor was. Is that the issue?


A random screened donor. You know, one without inheritable genetic defects, for example. Probably someone who got through college and isn't addicted to drugs, eh?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bakersfield PD.

Delved into/explored/explained a LOT of these issues.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dletter: Or even worse, Canadian Tire dollars....

[Fark user image image 279x180]


Been awhile since I've been to a Canadian Tire - do they still hand out physical coupons, or is it all electronic?

And isn't that Canada's first Prime Minister on those notes?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BumpInTheNight: How much American healthcare coverage will $22.50 and a twinkie get you there, subs?


Would have covered my last five hospital stays and I would still have $22.50 and a Twinkie.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rfenster: These kids are going to have a lot of half-brothers and half-sisters in their town.

As they grow older, date and choose their spouses, they will need to be cognizant of that.


I could see them coming to terms with what's happened. And then have a big party in the park on the doc birthday, and celebrate their half-siblingship.

Naw..nebbermind.
 
