(Jalopnik)   Some states now considering letting cops pull people over just for not being strapped in to their car. The reason: More than half of the 38,680 people who died in car crashes last year weren't wearing seat belts
146
146 Comments
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been that way here in best Dakota for quite sometime.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is this already not a law nationwide?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More than half of the 38,680 people who died in car crashes last year weren't wearing seat belts


You'll never cure stupid.

And how many of those clowns are Republicans? You can bet a very high percentage.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whidbey: Why is this already not a law nationwide?


Because, freedumb.

I don't know the legalities but it should at least be a law on federal roads and highways.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seatbelts are like vaccinations; you want one when it's too late.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a jammed seatbelt once that I just couldn't get to work. I felt naked driving to the dealer to get them to look at what was wrong.

How do you do that by choice?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's even the law in Ga., and we have one of the stupidest populations in the nation.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldernell: It's even the law in Ga., and we have one of the stupidest populations in the nation.


Texas too

/Click it or ticket
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SC has done that for years, too
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self correcting problem?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to play Devil's Advocate:  My Brother was in a bad wreck.  In the ER the doctors told him he would have died if he had been wearing his seatbelt.

Seatbelts are great in front-impacts.  Pretty good in rear-impacts.  Suck in side-impacts.

I'm not arguing against them, but all they do is shift probabilities, generally for the better.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the cop doesn't have to lie about smelling weed in your car as you drive by.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Why is this already not a law nationwide?


I think it may be.  I know it happens all ththe time where I live, and im in a state that doesn't even require motorcycle helmets. I didn't see anything in TFA to really back up subby's assertion.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I had a jammed seatbelt once that I just couldn't get to work. I felt naked driving to the dealer to get them to look at what was wrong.

How do you do that by choice?


I drive naked sometimes, it is my choice.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I had a jammed seatbelt once that I just couldn't get to work. I felt naked driving to the dealer to get them to look at what was wrong.

How do you do that by choice?


The same reason why people don't wear gloves when picking up cigarette butts.  They're too stupid to understand safety.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: More than half of the 38,680 people who died in car crashes last year weren't wearing seat belts


You'll never cure stupid.

And how many of those clowns are Republicans? You can bet a very high percentage.


Yes. It's totally political you farking clown.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fivekiller: Self correcting problem?


This.  I think we should also allow car insurance companies to exclude coverage for injuries sustained when a seat belt is not worn.  Why should my rates go up to pay for a dumbass's decision that resulted in him incurring $500K in medical bills when he gets thrown out through the windshield and down a ravine?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Why is this already not a law nationwide?


The actual answer? its not always easy to tell, and then you have cops stopping someone for not wearing it when they were via an honest mistake, or because the cop wants an excuse to stop someone.

I thought we were against cops stopping people for trivial things, or did i miss this weeks memo?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad finally started wearing his seat belt every single time after his third ticket, which "compounded" to $300 b/c it was his third one. That was almost 15 years ago.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I HAVE RIGHTS!!!

*dies*
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: oldernell: It's even the law in Ga., and we have one of the stupidest populations in the nation.

Texas too

/Click it or ticket


Same with MI. They'll even set up "safety belt enforcement" zones where a cop will stand by the roadside and flag down any drivers seen without a belt on.

What surprises me most are that the areas are clearly marked, so it's not secret they're looking, yet without fail they have no shortage of customers.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a crash that went to the top of the news here, a dickwad crashed his 2017 Bentley at about 100 mph.  The two passengers, wearing seatbelts, were killed.  The driver, unbelted, was ejected from the vehicle and survived.  So you know how that's going to go with the anti-vaxxers...
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KY has a seat belt law. It went into effect at the same time that they repealed the motorcycle helmet law. So, it's a wash.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Just to play Devil's Advocate:  My Brother was in a bad wreck.  In the ER the doctors told him he would have died if he had been wearing his seatbelt.

Seatbelts are great in front-impacts.  Pretty good in rear-impacts.  Suck in side-impacts.

I'm not arguing against them, but all they do is shift probabilities, generally for the better.


I don't even think the Devil advocates that.   People in rollovers die or lose body parts if unbelted.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They use Jeffco in Colorado as an example, but seat belt enforcement is a secondary offense in CO.  Meaning the cops cannot pull you over just for not wearing one. They need to get you for speeding, etc. first.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First responders don't unstrap dead people
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't cite me for not wearing a mask, because that's infringement!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: whidbey: Why is this already not a law nationwide?

I think it may be.  I know it happens all ththe time where I live, and im in a state that doesn't even require motorcycle helmets. I didn't see anything in TFA to really back up subby's assertion.


New Hampshire is the only state that does not have some sort of seat belt law for adults.

Seat Belt Laws in the US

Aside from that, there are still a lot of states where it's a secondary offense, meaning you can't pull someone over for simply not wearing a seat belt.

New Hampshire's stubbornness about it has one downstream impact in that the US still requires automotive crash tests with unrestrained passengers.  No unrestrained passenger tests required anywhere else.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: I HAVE RIGHTS!!!*dies*


You have the right to shut up and put on a seatbelt.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go:

https://worldpopulationreview.com/sta​t​e-rankings/seat-belt-laws-by-state

You can be pulled over in 34 states and DC.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but it'll only be black people and they'll be shot.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Just to play Devil's Advocate:  My Brother was in a bad wreck.  In the ER the doctors told him he would have died if he had been wearing his seatbelt.

Seatbelts are great in front-impacts.  Pretty good in rear-impacts.  Suck in side-impacts.

I'm not arguing against them, but all they do is shift probabilities, generally for the better.


Yes, there are those 1 in a 100 accidents where you would be better off being knocked out of your seat than stuck in it. But those are 1 in a 100, the other 99 times you want your seat belt to keep you in place so all the other safety shiat like airbags and crumple zones can do their thing without taking off part of your body, lessen the forces on you, etc. Even from the side anything approaching what you would consider a modern car has extremely rigid side impact protection where if you get hit hard enough that it manages to deform the passenger cabin you would have been dead from the G's anyway.

I've pulled alive people out of cars that have literally been hit in the drivers door by a train.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY SHOULDER MY CHOICE
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's been the law in WI for some years now.

/what kind of stupid a-hole doesn't voluntarily wear a seatbelt anyhow?
//do they drink colloidal silver and turn blue?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nowhereman: Been that way here in best Dakota for quite sometime.


IL also, just an excuse when there's no violation or probable cause
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If more than half of them were not wearing seatbelts, then almost half of them WERE wearing seatbelts.  Therefore, wearing a seatbelt is as dangerous as not wearing one.  Go ahead and click your suicide strap, sheeple.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it the 80s again?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Badmoodman: More than half of the 38,680 people who died in car crashes last year weren't wearing seat belts


You'll never cure stupid.

And how many of those clowns are Republicans? You can bet a very high percentage.

Yes. It's totally political you farking clown.


Wow, who could've guessed that a small strip of fabric to save your own life would become political? Curious!
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I had a jammed seatbelt once that I just couldn't get to work. I felt naked driving to the dealer to get them to look at what was wrong.

How do you do that by choice?


Drive naked?  Pretty easy when you get in the car before you open the garage doors.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: whidbey: Why is this already not a law nationwide?

Because, freedumb.

I don't know the legalities but it should at least be a law on federal roads and highways.


Federal roads?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Why is this already not a law nationwide?


It's the automobile equivalent of stop and frisk.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: MY SHOULDER MY CHOICE


LOL. I like this. Funnied.


Just wear one of these:

images1.teeshirtpalace.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Badmoodman: whidbey: Why is this already not a law nationwide?

Because, freedumb.

I don't know the legalities but it should at least be a law on federal roads and highways.

Federal roads?


Yes, federal roads.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$eatbelt $afety program.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive an old police car, '07 Crown Vic, w/ the front push-bar and driver-side spot light.
Love watching people scramble for their seatbelts when they spot me.
 
thecatfish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverborama: In a crash that went to the top of the news here, a dickwad crashed his 2017 Bentley at about 100 mph.  The two passengers, wearing seatbelts, were killed.  The driver, unbelted, was ejected from the vehicle and survived.  So you know how that's going to go with the anti-vaxxers...


Yeah... it was the seatbelt that killed the passengers, and not that the driver was doing 100 mph...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess

Chinesenookiefactory: Badmoodman: More than half of the 38,680 people who died in car crashes last year weren't wearing seat belts


You'll never cure stupid.

And how many of those clowns are Republicans? You can bet a very high percentage.

Yes. It's totally political you farking clown.


Funny, first thing I saw on twitter today was some right wing clown complaining about why should he have to wear a seat belt when his car has airbags.

It is totally political, clown.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: /what kind of stupid a-hole doesn't voluntarily wear a seatbelt anyhow?


Not to mention that, but its usually more complicated than just pulling a fuse or knowing an override code to turn off the warnings.

I tried to do it on the 20 year old farm truck, and the only way to do it without knocking other shiat out meant pulling a seat out and splicing a bunch of wires.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I had a jammed seatbelt once that I just couldn't get to work. I felt naked driving to the dealer to get them to look at what was wrong.

How do you do that by choice?


Backing the car out of the garage to access the lawn mower feels weird and wrong with no belt on, and I'm not going to even leave the driveway.

I survived being ejected from a moving vehicle as a very young child; under usual circumstances, the key doesn't turn in the ignition until everyone inside is buckled up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already do in NJ
 
