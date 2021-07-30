 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAVY Virginia)   The world's biggest bottle of soap is coming to Virginia Beach to promote hand hygiene, so let's all give it a big hand   (wavy.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Virginia, world's biggest bottle, Foster care, Guinness World Records, Twin Galaxies, VIRGINIA BEACH, continued importance of hand hygiene, city tour  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 1:35 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you supposed to stand under it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The world's biggest bottle of soap is coming to Virginia Beach to promote hand hygiene, so let's all give it a big hand

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That headline was funny but lame.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ain't no giant rubber duck.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You'd need a couple dozen of those to clean up Virginia Beach.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Salem Road? I might have checked it out, but that's out in the sticks. Ain't no one got time for that.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's Giant Douche's cousin.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
just what they need. More plastic on the beach
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.