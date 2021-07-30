 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for July 30 is 'wherefore' as in: "It's not enough to just wear one tie to a formal event, when a true gentleman will wherefore"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
13
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've always found that to be one of the most surprising scenes in Romeo and Juliet. I mean, you've got Romeo spying on Juliet on the balcony, listening in on her most secret and intimate thoughts, and what she's doing is fantasizing about what can only be described as gangbang situation with not one, not two, not three, but four Romeos. I mean, that's pretty shocking stuff for the time period in question. One almost has to wonder how the playwright was able to resist the temptation to use a "shake his spear" pun on his own name, given his fondness for them in general and the intensely erotic nature of the material.
 
covfefe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone asks where is Romeo, but no one asks why is Romeo?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gentlemen:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I blame the Trump AntiVaxxers for this sacrilege
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

covfefe: [external-preview.redd.it image 500x546]


Shoulda figured someone would beat me to this. :D
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nah, it's casual Friday:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wherefore with my henway.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with "werefore," which is someone who turns into an out-of-control golf ball on the night of the full moon.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I needed that laugh, subby. Thank you
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: Everyone asks where is Romeo, but no one asks why is Romeo?


That's actually exactly what she's asking. Wherefore means why. "Why are you Romeo?" What with the family feud and all.

Sorry, everyone. I'll go back to my dumb jokes.

Did you know Juliet's supposed to be 13? That's right. Romeo's a pedo.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Upstart Crow: Trailer - BBC Two
Youtube MwnMhSRZk5A
 
El Borscht
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wazmo approves.
 
