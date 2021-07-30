 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Church prayer text group casts the second stone, turning in member who cast the first one on January 6   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question, how did all these insurrectionists have the means and time off to get to DC? Jobs, family, money...

It's almost like they were networking and had a plan..,,

Hmmmmmmm
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Following the events at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI received an electronic tip concerning Glenn Brooks's ('BROOKS') potential involvement in breaching the Capitol," documents said. "On or about January 30, 2021, the FBI received an electronic tip from Witness #1, who stated that a member of his/her church prayer text group, Glenn BROOKS, boasted of his active participation in the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Witness #1 also stated that BROOKS sent photos of his attendance at the Capitol to the church text group that included other people at the riots/protest and a selfie photo of himself inside the Capitol."

At first it was an insurrection.  Then it's a riot.  Now it's "riots/protest".  How long before it was a peaceful sit-in?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember when some Farkers here used the term "Trump Derangement Syndrome" to refer to people that said Trump was a dangerous idiot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The capital riot had more white people than the first lifeboat on the Titanic.

Stupid ones, too.

"Hey look at me doing a felony!"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God's"

In this case, you're a treasonous shiatweasel, and your ass belongs to the feds.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Following the events at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI received an electronic tip concerning Glenn Brooks's ('BROOKS') potential involvement in breaching the Capitol," documents said. "On or about January 30, 2021, the FBI received an electronic tip from Witness #1, who stated that a member of his/her church prayer text group, Glenn BROOKS, boasted of his active participation in the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Witness #1 also stated that BROOKS sent photos of his attendance at the Capitol to the church text group that included other people at the riots/protest and a selfie photo of himself inside the Capitol."

At first it was an insurrection.  Then it's a riot.  Now it's "riots/protest".  How long before it was a peaceful sit-in?


How much time/money do you have?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Bring us not into trials, but rescue us from our evil heart of unbelief f*ckin libruls."
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: The capital riot had more white people than the first lifeboat on the Titanic.

Stupid ones, too.

"Hey look at me doing a felony!"


i.redd.itView Full Size

I never stop enjoying this
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways...or something.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Serious question, how did all these insurrectionists have the means and time off to get to DC? Jobs, family, money...

It's almost like they were networking and had a plan..,,

Hmmmmmmm


Yep.
For something that wasn't planned or organized there sure were a heck of a lot of out-of-staters (yeah yeah District) that just happened to all show up.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: Remember when some Farkers here used the term "Trump Derangement Syndrome" to refer to people that said Trump was a dangerous idiot.


They still do.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"from Huntington Beach, California" Looks like our "Miami" restaurant owner from yesterday lost a customer.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Following the events at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI received an electronic tip concerning Glenn Brooks's ('BROOKS') potential involvement in breaching the Capitol," documents said. "On or about January 30, 2021, the FBI received an electronic tip from Witness #1, who stated that a member of his/her church prayer text group, Glenn BROOKS, boasted of his active participation in the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Witness #1 also stated that BROOKS sent photos of his attendance at the Capitol to the church text group that included other people at the riots/protest and a selfie photo of himself inside the Capitol."

At first it was an insurrection.  Then it's a riot.  Now it's "riots/protest".  How long before it was a peaceful sit-in?


Well, the last POTUS did say those tourists were giving the police hugs and kisses.

/while ripping off their helmets
//and smashing cop heads with a fire extinguisher
///and American flags
\close your eyes and think of England hum some Lee Greenwood
 
skinbubble
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It was like the Brooks Brothers Riot.  All of them were either comfortably middle class, boomer pensioners with no major debts, or funded by third parties to be there.  No average working class folk.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where is your God now?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And UPS workers just turned in another UPS worker in NJ for his part in the insurrection.
I like this new trend.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Serious question, how did all these insurrectionists have the means and time off to get to DC? Jobs, family, money...

It's almost like they were networking and had a plan..,,

Hmmmmmmm


I don't think many people used up their vacation time during covid lock down. Flights to DC aren't all that expensive if you think you're saving the country.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fano: dothemath: The capital riot had more white people than the first lifeboat on the Titanic.

Stupid ones, too.

"Hey look at me doing a felony!"

[i.redd.it image 640x480]
I never stop enjoying this


It really does sum it up, doesn't it?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It was like the Brooks Brothers Riot.  All of them were either comfortably middle class, boomer pensioners with no major debts, or funded by third parties to be there.  No average working class folk.


Don't worry. The average working class folks are still doing their part in the insurrection by whattabouting BLM.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Serious question, how did all these insurrectionists have the means and time off to get to DC? Jobs, family, money...

It's almost like they were networking and had a plan..,,

Hmmmmmmm


You underestimate privilege of the semi-wealthy to wealthy. I worked at a lower/mid-tier golf course for a few years. Their would be all types of non-retired young men just out golfing multiple times a week when one would be expected to be at work. Now I have a factory job that pays pretty well and some of these yokels just call in sick, get an assload of PTO, or sometimes even no-call/no-show without losing their jobs. It is a different world than what I consider 'the real world' (i.e. multiple thankless jobs that without benefits that you must be at and be responsible to prosper.) I can completely see these assholes which are the worst of us just take time off after planning this due to their pointless lives of guns and sports to go 'save democracy' by threatening to further destroy it.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well that makes up for it then.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*there

*sigh
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The church has a Right-wing extremist problem. They need to continue rooting it out, or they're going to be known as Western Madrassas - a terrorist indoctrination center with religious trappings.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: Remember when some Farkers here used the term "Trump Derangement Syndrome" to refer to people that said Trump was a dangerous idiot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: "Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God's"

In this case, you're a treasonous shiatweasel, and your ass belongs to the feds.



This.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Circusdog320: Serious question, how did all these insurrectionists have the means and time off to get to DC? Jobs, family, money...

It's almost like they were networking and had a plan..,,

Hmmmmmmm

Yep.
For something that wasn't planned or organized there sure were a heck of a lot of out-of-staters (yeah yeah District) that just happened to all show up.


Churches passed around the hat to help pay for a few of their members to go. There were many online funds gathering events in mega chuches to send a few "leaders".  Some bake sales as well I imagine.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 342x750]
[Fark user image 425x414]

The church has a Right-wing extremist problem. They need to continue rooting it out, or they're going to be known as Western Madrassas - a terrorist indoctrination center with religious trappings.


I give you exhibit A of why grenade launchers and/or surface to surface shoulder-fired munitions should be legal under the 2nd Amendment.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WTF is a "church prayer text group"?

Are people texting prayers now??
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

optikeye: Remember when some Farkers here used the term "Trump Derangement Syndrome" to refer to people that said Trump was a dangerous idiot.


I remember when idiots used that term. Not specifically any Farkers that come to mind other than trolls, but definitely idiots from all around.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: WTF is a "church prayer text group"?

Are people texting prayers now??


Not just any text, Holy Texting.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kit Fister: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 342x750]
[Fark user image 425x414]

The church has a Right-wing extremist problem. They need to continue rooting it out, or they're going to be known as Western Madrassas - a terrorist indoctrination center with religious trappings.

I give you exhibit A of why grenade launchers and/or surface to surface shoulder-fired munitions should be legal under the 2nd Amendment.


Why, do you think the right-wing extremists are low on firepower?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DOCTORD000M: WTF is a "church prayer text group"?

Are people texting prayers now??


R lord who r in hvn, hollow b thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will b dun, on erth as it is in hvn, kthx


/how I imagine it to read.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MindStalker: ProcrastinationStation: Circusdog320: Serious question, how did all these insurrectionists have the means and time off to get to DC? Jobs, family, money...

It's almost like they were networking and had a plan..,,

Hmmmmmmm

Yep.
For something that wasn't planned or organized there sure were a heck of a lot of out-of-staters (yeah yeah District) that just happened to all show up.

Churches passed around the hat to help pay for a few of their members to go. There were many online funds gathering events in mega chuches to send a few "leaders".  Some bake sales as well I imagine.


Yeah that was my point.
For something that was SUPPOSEDLY not planned ahead of time, there sure were a lot of people from far away places who just happened to be there.
 
