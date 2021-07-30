 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Briton, Romanian killed on Israeli-managed, Japanese-owned, Liberian-flagged oil tanker off of Oman. Suspicion currently rests on everyone else   (aljazeera.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, Cluedo has changed.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/​d​etails/ships/shipid:755721/mmsi:636015​705/imo:9539585/vessel:MERCER_STREET
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm going to need some more time"
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Playing with our oil is like playing with our emotions.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like Great Britain Briton, or like Brittany Briton?

/dnrtfa
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Oilstocrats!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By a cheap Chinese knockoff of a Russian designed weapon with left over Cold War Romanian bullets? Because we might as well drag some more countries...
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Playing with our oil is like playing with our emotions.


We're going to listen to a lot of The Cure and Depeche Mode's Violator album?
 
docilej
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i mean, we can probably rule out the Japanese, but...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: dothemath: Playing with our oil is like playing with our emotions.

We're going to listen to a lot of The Cure and Depeche Mode's Violator album?


Get it right, we're listening to The Cure's album Pornography and Depeche Mode's Black Celebration album.

/Also Siouxsie and the Banshees' album Juju, The Sisters of Mercy's album First and Last and Always, and Christian Death's album Only Theater of Pain
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: dothemath: Playing with our oil is like playing with our emotions.

We're going to listen to a lot of The Cure and Depeche Mode's Violator album?


More like "Angel of Death" by Slayer.
When people in turbans start jacking around with our wallets US generals start putting on their mirror sunglasses.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet it was the Canadians.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: Like Great Britain Briton, or like Brittany Briton?

/dnrtfa


I'm going with Roman Britannia
 
