(BNO News)   One Florida hospital chain just shut down non-emergency surgeries and outpatient treatment due to rise in COVID hospitalizations, which are expected to hit all-time high in a week. All is well   (bnonews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When they get full, send the overflow patients to the Governor's mansion. And the State House.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they shut down their money maker?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I propose Mar-a-Lago for overflow triage.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this feel like deja vu
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long until the FL GOP passes a bill making it illegal for hospitals to go to code black due to surges of covid patients? Or for hospitals to go to code black at all?
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on down. Do the parks. Take a cruise.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In North Central Florida.

The rumor that the Covidiots are spreading is that it is not covid but the regular flu that is killing people.  In July.


I have two friends who both got the jab, but on their way to Colombia decided to spend a week in South Florida.  Both got the delta.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: When they get full, send the overflow patients to the Governor's mansion. And the State House.


And use those buildings as temporary morgues to show those arseholes the consequences of their stupidity.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's not "an all-time high for this year," but "an all-time high for the entire pandemic."

You know what you have to do, folks. Go do it. Don't let the mumblings or rantings of anti-vaxx fools, GOP half-wits, or QAnon farkfaces discourage you from doing it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: In North Central Florida.

The rumor that the Covidiots are spreading is that it is not covid but the regular flu that is killing people.  In July.


I have two friends who both got the jab, but on their way to Colombia decided to spend a week in South Florida.  Both got the delta.


Both of your friends have that Deltvid? Im sorry for your losses
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size


media4.giphy.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised the Republicans running the state haven't made it illegal for hospitals to treat COVID patients.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for republicans to step up, take blame and make meaningful policy changes based on their irresponsibility?

/nah, they'll go all in on voter suppression and attacking legitimate elections.
 
philodough
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder if the Floridians who rely on tourism will soon be fighting like Thai monkeys?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theflatline: In North Central Florida.

The rumor that the Covidiots are spreading is that it is not covid but the regular flu that is killing people.  In July.


I have two friends who both got the jab, but on their way to Colombia decided to spend a week in South Florida.  Both got the delta.


My condolences/
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
nbatitlechase.comView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

theflatline: In North Central Florida.

The rumor that the Covidiots are spreading is that it is not covid but the regular flu that is killing people.  In July.


Well, hey, now they're at least admitting it's as bad as the flu.
 
Braggi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Make sure when they are admitted to the hospital they are purged of the voting rolls.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Step 1 : put security guards at every hospital
Step 2 : require vaccination proof before getting treated
Step 3 : no vaccination and you want to take a bed? We aint got no room for plague rats here, fark off or get tased in the genitals
Step 4 : profit
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: theflatline: In North Central Florida.

The rumor that the Covidiots are spreading is that it is not covid but the regular flu that is killing people.  In July.

Well, hey, now they're at least admitting it's as bad as the flu.


"Why should I be scared of a virus that has a 99% survival rate."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well good to know higher ups at Disney are freaking out as discussions of shutting down and lawsuits are being discussed in smokey back rooms.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm surprised the Republicans running the state haven't made it illegal for hospitals to treat COVID patients.


Make it illegal to treat antivaxx covid patients.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DeSantis just keeps doubling down on "this is fine".

DeSantis says he'll sign order allowing parents to ignore COVID-19 school mask mandates
 
70Ford
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The DeSantis COVID-19 Memorial Cemetery, Bar, and Grill is officially open.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shut 'em down. F*ck Flori-Duh
 
rga184
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

theflatline: In North Central Florida.

The rumor that the Covidiots are spreading is that it is not covid but the regular flu that is killing people.  In July.


I have two friends who both got the jab, but on their way to Colombia decided to spend a week in South Florida.  Both got the delta.


Ok.  It's the regular flu killing everybody.

Masks and social distancing are still the way to fight that.  Also, they support everybody getting a flu shot then?

farking morons.
 
70Ford
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Step 1 : put security guards at every hospital
Step 2 : require vaccination proof before getting treated
Step 3 : no vaccination and you want to take a bed? We aint got no room for plague rats here, fark off or get tased in the genitals
Step 4 : profit


Part of the reason the decent among us are vaccinated and still wearing masks is to protect people who cannot get vaccinated but want to. So your list would be fine if it accounted for them (Dr's note, perhaps?).
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Will someone please cough on DeathSantis?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How much longer before they're just jumping up and down screaming "Stop dying! Stop dying! There is nothing wrong!"
 
ENS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't DeSantis just yell at the virus during a press conference? That seems to be how he responds to every problem.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Time to box up some Floridiots.  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FLA state:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I propose Mar-a-Lago for overflow triage.


These poor people don't need bedbugs on top of COVID!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Same as before.

The world did not end.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My sister lives in Orlando but has to travel to Daytona Beach a few times a week for work, which is in Volusia County, which is one of the Florida counties experiencing the significant rise in Covid hospitalizations discussed in the article.

She told me recently she's noticed a distinct difference in masking between Daytona and Orlando: apparently far fewer people in Daytona wear masks than Orlando, at least as far as she can tell when she's out and about. Not sure why, except there are definitely a lot of idiots and rednecks living along the coast there.

Of course, I'd think Orlando would have no shortage of those people either.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: Same as before.

The world did not end.


Yea, same thing could be said about businesses that require masks or Biden becoming President. The world didn't end.
 
