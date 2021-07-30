 Skip to content
(Metro)   Faced with no tourists to feed them, gangs of monkeys are fighting in the streets of Thailand (w/video)   (metro.co.uk) divider line
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now I want to visit and toss them a couple of switchblades.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Now I want to visit and toss them a couple of switchblades.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Again?  Or still?
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people there are ridiculously casual about this. The guy peddling that cart to the right of the cones just kinda of stopped there and he was walking through the monkey crowd.
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ElFugawz: SpectroBoy: Now I want to visit and toss them a couple of switchblades.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


"He ain't pretty no more"
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aw hell naw.  I farking hate primates.  Creepy, creepy creatures.  Just too close to humans.  fark no.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a shame flamethrowers have proved so problematic for monkey horde control. Yes, they kill the monkeys. But before that happens you have screaming, flaming monkeys running all over the city and setting everything on fire. That's no fun.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Officials have also tried to control the number of monkeys by rolling out mass sterilisation programs.

When I lived in Thailand for the summer a couple of years ago this was my job.  I hear a lot of people complain about work but I don't want to hear it until you've spent 8 hours slapping condoms on running monkeys.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tired of these monkey fightin' snakes on this monday friday plane.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
can we get little red hats for one 'gang'?  one, it would be amusing to me and it would help tell the two sides apart.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is on standby should snakes get involved
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Import some animals from overseas to keep them in check. I suggest bringing in some monkey fighting snakes on a Monday to Friday plane.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 300x168]
Tired of these monkey fightin' snakes on this monday friday plane.


*shakes tiny reptilian fist*
 
lithven
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Aw hell naw.  I farking hate primates.


Assuming you're human, I have some bad news for you.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dr. Zaius, Dr. Zaius.
Dr. Zaius, Dr. Zaius.
Dr. Zaius, Dr. Zaius.
Ooh ooh Dr. Zaius!

Dr. Zaius!
Dr. Zaius!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: ... 8 hours slapping condoms on running monkeys.


I dunno, sounds better than sitting in a cubicle for 8 hours.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: SpectroBoy: Now I want to visit and toss them a couple of switchblades.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: dothemath: [Fark user image image 300x168]
Tired of these monkey fightin' snakes on this monday friday plane.

*shakes tiny reptilian fist*


Same shame. I need to reload once before posting
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The crazy bastard went and did it.

Kids in the Hall - The Monkeys
Youtube w7ApuaJrtck
 
special20
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So.... Trumpism has made it there, huh?
 
padraig
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, they are fighting each other... for now.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Something about monkeys beating each other, got nothin.....
 
Reek!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would suggest importing gorillas, but they don't have winter there
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, this is a serious headline... I thought PolTab was made TotalFark-only.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
farkin tree rats
 
Number 216
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size


Can't have monkeys from the Simpsons without Mojo
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This was a good episode of Journey to the West.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The musical version just doesn't have the same ring to it

When you're a monk, youre a monk all the way
From your first taste of 'nana, till your last dying day

it just doesn't roll off the tongue
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I believe this belongs here.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Dr. Zaius, Dr. Zaius.
Dr. Zaius, Dr. Zaius.
Dr. Zaius, Dr. Zaius.
Ooh ooh Dr. Zaius!

Dr. Zaius!
Dr. Zaius!


I hate you all from Chimpanzaaa to Chimpanzee
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Monkey business.

But personally, I'd find that a bit scary - those farkers have sharp teeth and like to pull hair and bite crotch and stuff; they fight dirty.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems like having them huddled up would be a prime time to address the situation.
 
OneFretAway [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: The people there are ridiculously casual about this. The guy peddling that cart to the right of the cones just kinda of stopped there and he was walking through the monkey crowd.
[metro.co.uk image 644x362]


Holy cow.  Roving gangs of warring monkeys is pretty much in line with my expectations for 2021, but that's a lot of monkeys.
 
OneFretAway [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: I believe this belongs here.


Never buy a discount monkey.  I'm adding that to my list of Rules to Live By.
 
