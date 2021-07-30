 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PBS)   With the eviction moratorium expiring this weekend, landlords' gloves are about to come off. Here's what to expect   (pbs.org) divider line
91
    More: Followup, Leasehold estate, Landlord, Rental agreement, Renting, Supreme Court of the United States, Lease, Eviction, Real estate  
•       •       •

1103 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dailydemocrat.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are a lot of houses about to go on the market. Which may actually do something to start bringing prices back down to slightly more realistic levels (a trend that's already somewhat started) and make it less of such a one-sided sellers' market.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [dailydemocrat.com image 850x501]


*nods*
I fear this will just get worse out here.
I already have a tent city a block from me, and every overpass has a small tent town underneath it.   Every. Damn. One.

/It never used to be this way.   These last 5 years have been brutal.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: There are a lot of houses about to go on the market. Which may actually do something to start bringing prices back down to slightly more realistic levels (a trend that's already somewhat started) and make it less of such a one-sided sellers' market.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

raerae1980: SpectroBoy: [dailydemocrat.com image 850x501]

*nods*
I fear this will just get worse out here.
I already have a tent city a block from me, and every overpass has a small tent town underneath it.   Every. Damn. One.

/It never used to be this way.   These last 5 years have been brutal.


It's just heart breaking. The richest nation on the planet can't even be bothered to ensure every human has food and a roof over their head.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: raerae1980: SpectroBoy: [dailydemocrat.com image 850x501]

*nods*
I fear this will just get worse out here.
I already have a tent city a block from me, and every overpass has a small tent town underneath it.   Every. Damn. One.

/It never used to be this way.   These last 5 years have been brutal.

It's just heart breaking. The richest nation on the planet can't even be bothered to ensure every human has food and a roof over their head.


There are homeless camps in the hills of Bel-Air and Beverly Hills out here.   The contrast between haves and have nots couldn't be more stark.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At some point this has to end. If it's not right to happen now, what metric or situation should occur before it does?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People can't afford to stay in their homes? I guess we better sabotage any efforts to pass an infrastructure package that would create jobs because STIGGINIT and this whole mess is the libs fault, right?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgiveness was the answer last year. Don't just freeze it and allow mortgage and rent debt to grow to levels where people will never be able to catch up, especially given that many still have no employment. 

I don't know if there's a solution that's realistic. Maybe some sort of tax credit on rent money forgiven completely on some sort of sliding scale? 

Whatever the answer is, I know it's NOT letting evictions happen while many states are killing the extra benefits and we're in a fourth surge with a new variant. Restaurants are already cutting back jobs, and they won't be the only ones.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Révolution?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: La Révolution?


Viva!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Los Angeles just made it illegal to be homeless.

So the homeless will be arrested and sent to for-profit prisons.

Also, we just added 25B to the defense budget. Um.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of jobs out there. The unemployment benefits created a labor shortage and no-skill work is paying a decent wage in response. In short, get a job hippie.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a tenant that's about to get the boot.  Tried to work with them.  Help them with applying for rental assistance, etc., they wouldn't cooperate.  If someone won't help themselves, fark'em.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: There are a lot of houses about to go on the market. Which may actually do something to start bringing prices back down to slightly more realistic levels (a trend that's already somewhat started) and make it less of such a one-sided sellers' market.


Sorry, but no. They're being - and will continue to be - snapped up by hedge firms and other large pools of money to be turned in to rentals at an even greater pace than after the 2008 market crash.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/real​-​estate/who-s-outbidding-you-tens-thous​ands-dollars-house-hedge-fund-n1274597​

Add to that too few new inventory built since the 2008 crash, and home prices are going to be rough for a long time. First time home buyers are going to have a harder time getting in to their first home. Everything fluctuates, so there will be some small dip in home prices at some point everyone will write articles about, but I doubt they'll fall by much and they'll probably go right back up. We've got real structural issues facing the poor and middle class that in typical American fashion we're not going to be addressing any time soon, as they don't affect the people who actually fund out political system - the wealthy ownership/donor class.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: There are a lot of houses about to go on the market. Which may actually do something to start bringing prices back down to slightly more realistic levels (a trend that's already somewhat started) and make it less of such a one-sided sellers' market.


This impacts renters and rental properties. I don't think landlords will sell their rental properties because they evicted a tenant. It's more likely they will have to lower their rent if they see a lot of empty units on the market. When this impacts mortgages, then we might see more single family residential property hit the market and providing needed inventory for buyers. If anything, this increases the pool of potential buyers (if they can get a mortgage).
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The richest nation on the planet can't even be bothered to ensure every human has food and a roof over their head.


The richest nation on the planet is quite BS since the ones holding most of the money are the 1%. Off with their heads would be a good start.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: There are plenty of jobs out there. The unemployment benefits created a labor shortage and no-skill work is paying a decent wage in response. In short, get a job hippie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Favela, USA!

Bring your kids, your pets, your grandma! Leave your dignity at the cardboard flap, please. We ask that you please not become ill with a communicable disease as this is an expenditure only reserved for those in civilized nations. Food is distributed on the 4th, 10th, and 32nd days of the month corresponding to your send letter of your first last name.

Enjoy your stay!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My crappy apartment was just bought by another company.  They are combining buildings into a new giant company. I don't think it's a coincidence that it's happening at the end of the moratorium.  I wonder if a lot of people are going to be gone in the next few days.
 
11Casey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: raerae1980: SpectroBoy: [dailydemocrat.com image 850x501]

*nods*
I fear this will just get worse out here.
I already have a tent city a block from me, and every overpass has a small tent town underneath it.   Every. Damn. One.

/It never used to be this way.   These last 5 years have been brutal.

It's just heart breaking. The richest nation on the planet can't even be bothered to ensure every human has food and a roof over their head.


Maybe you need to talk to the prime minister of Luxembourg and tell him how you feel.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: Pocket Ninja: There are a lot of houses about to go on the market. Which may actually do something to start bringing prices back down to slightly more realistic levels (a trend that's already somewhat started) and make it less of such a one-sided sellers' market.

This impacts renters and rental properties. I don't think landlords will sell their rental properties because they evicted a tenant. It's more likely they will have to lower their rent if they see a lot of empty units on the market. When this impacts mortgages, then we might see more single family residential property hit the market and providing needed inventory for buyers. If anything, this increases the pool of potential buyers (if they can get a mortgage).


Meanwhile, big landlords (like the huge one I work for) are currently working on hotel-izing their vacant inventory in multifamily buildings. Listing their vacancy on Airbnb for furnished housing business, so you can expect to see rental prices rising too.

There will be ups and downs - there's a lot of crazy factors at play right now - but the medium to long term trend is that housing - both rental and owned - is going to be getting more expensive.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Los Angeles just made it illegal to be homeless.


Do what now?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And look at all those people with tons of cash on waiting lists to rent the empty space!
 
abbarach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: SpectroBoy: The richest nation on the planet can't even be bothered to ensure every human has food and a roof over their head.

The richest nation on the planet is quite BS since the ones holding most of the money are the 1%. Off with their heads would be a good start.


Did you know that guillotining the richest man in the country and appropriating his wealth would provide enough to end homelessness in the US more than 10 times over?

If not, you do know.  And
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Step 1: Make it illegal to be homeless
Step 2: Evict people from their homes
Step 3: Arrest the homeless and enslave them for Private Prison Profit!!!1
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

raerae1980: The contrast between haves and have nots couldn't be more stark.


Thats the republican platform, a world with two classes: The super rich and their servants.

Step 1: Convince poor black and white people to hate each other.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: My crappy apartment was just bought by another company.  They are combining buildings into a new giant company. I don't think it's a coincidence that it's happening at the end of the moratorium.  I wonder if a lot of people are going to be gone in the next few days.


Our company (one of the biggest in the US in the rental business) took the opportunity last year, during the craziness of COVID first hitting, to buy our biggest competitor. Smaller firms getting gobbled up by bigger ones means.......... higher rents.

And yeah, you can pretty much hear our leadership salivate over the prospect of starting evictions.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We should all get free medical, free houses, free college , free internet, free electricity , free heat, free air conditioning, free food, and free hot and cold running water.
 
abbarach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Ringshadow: Los Angeles just made it illegal to be homeless.

Do what now?


Here you go

Only 2 commissioners voted against it.  And one of them rightly pointed out that they voted against it because it doesn't solve ANYTHING.  All it does is tell homeless people where they CAN'T sleep, without providing anywhere that they CAN.

It's estimated that LA only has enough shelter beds available for about a third of their homeless population.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Los Angeles just made it illegal to be homeless.

So the homeless will be arrested and sent to for-profit prisons.

Also, we just added 25B to the defense budget. Um.

[Fark user image 680x516]


Well, HUD is getting a $9 billion raise this year, so homeless should get cut in half right?


On May 28, 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration submitted to Congress the President's Budget for fiscal year 2022. The 2022 President's Budget requests $68.7 billion for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), approximately $9 billion more than the enacted level for 2021, to meet urgent housing challenges and build 21st century housing infrastructure by strengthening the federal housing safety net, tackling homelessness, increasing access to affordable housing, advancing equity in our housing policies, and addressing the climate crisis.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sub-prime mortgage crises 2.0 here we come.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: We should all get free medical, free houses, free college , free internet, free electricity , free heat, free air conditioning, free food, and free hot and cold running water.


I imagine you think you're being ironic, which itself is kind of ironic.
 
Warfield55
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: SpectroBoy: [dailydemocrat.com image 850x501]

*nods*
I fear this will just get worse out here.
I already have a tent city a block from me, and every overpass has a small tent town underneath it.   Every. Damn. One.

/It never used to be this way.   These last 5 years have been brutal.


Its become much worse in the bay area too in the same time frame.  Any effort to do anything is like quicksilver, it never goes away, it just goes to another nearby location...you have homeless camps in SF, Marin, Sonoma that are in some of the richest zip codes in it US.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Step 1: Make it illegal to be homeless
Step 2: Evict people from their homes
Step 3: Arrest the homeless and enslave them for Private Prison Profit!!!1


Username... yadda yadda
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What renters, landlords should expect as the federal eviction moratorium expires

Replace the rest of the article with this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: We should all get free medical, free houses, free college , free internet, free electricity , free heat, free air conditioning, free food, and free hot and cold running water.


______________________________________​__

Can we work on the reversing the trend of keeping wages down while having inflation (and robber-baron monopoly prices) eat up those wages first?
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The tenants owe the landlords and can't pay - facing eviction.

The landlords owe the banks for mortgages and can't pay - facing foreclosure. (Not all but a majority...)

The banks owe.....The banks...can afford mortgage DEFERRAL.  This should have been done in early 2020....but no one had the stones to propose a fix* which the banks carry.

*Defer the missing mortgage payments owed by the landlord and tack them on to the end of the term of the mortgage. Make sure that the law is written so that the landlord must pass on his 'non-payment of mortgage' windfall to the tenants.  When the economy 'recovers' just resume the mortgage payments where they left off and resume the rent/lease payments where they left off with no "back payments' or rent/mortgage increases.

Too late for this crisis but my cynical brain says something else will come along.....
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll bet there are possessions on the curb of every street in America. It's going to be seismic.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Step 1: Make it illegal to be homeless
Step 2: Evict people from their homes
Step 3: Arrest the homeless and enslave them for Private Prison Profit!!!1


GOP platform 2022!
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: At some point this has to end. If it's not right to happen now, what metric or situation should occur before it does?


Sleeping Rough in Victorian England (Penny 'Sit-Ups', Two-Penny 'Hangovers', Four Penny 'Coffins')
Youtube uUl1Cuwvu_A
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the...

Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of...

God bless America, land that I love, stand beside her and...
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: 4seasons85!: My crappy apartment was just bought by another company.  They are combining buildings into a new giant company. I don't think it's a coincidence that it's happening at the end of the moratorium.  I wonder if a lot of people are going to be gone in the next few days.

Our company (one of the biggest in the US in the rental business) took the opportunity last year, during the craziness of COVID first hitting, to buy our biggest competitor. Smaller firms getting gobbled up by bigger ones means.......... higher rents.

And yeah, you can pretty much hear our leadership salivate over the prospect of starting evictions.


I particularly enjoy the investing firms that are buying up run down trailer parks and upping the lot rent.

It may surprise you to learn that trailer park ownership can be highly profitable.  But, similar to a payday loan place, you may have trouble sleeping at night.

/or at least, you should.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Forgiveness was the answer last year. Don't just freeze it and allow mortgage and rent debt to grow to levels where people will never be able to catch up, especially given that many still have no employment. 

I don't know if there's a solution that's realistic. Maybe some sort of tax credit on rent money forgiven completely on some sort of sliding scale? 

Whatever the answer is, I know it's NOT letting evictions happen while many states are killing the extra benefits and we're in a fourth surge with a new variant. Restaurants are already cutting back jobs, and they won't be the only ones.


California has been paying most of the rent to keep this from happening. We'll see soon if that pays off for them.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
While they recently bumped my rent up quite a bit, at least I'll have a place for another year. This is just sickening.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trump will blame

a) anybody but Trump
b) Biden
c) Democrats
d) the "rent is too damn high" guy
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abbarach: disaster bastard: Ringshadow: Los Angeles just made it illegal to be homeless.

Do what now?

Here you go

Only 2 commissioners voted against it.  And one of them rightly pointed out that they voted against it because it doesn't solve ANYTHING.  All it does is tell homeless people where they CAN'T sleep, without providing anywhere that they CAN.

It's estimated that LA only has enough shelter beds available for about a third of their homeless population.


Christ Alfarkingmighty this is the worst timeline.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JesseL: mikaloyd: We should all get free medical, free houses, free college , free internet, free electricity , free heat, free air conditioning, free food, and free hot and cold running water.

I imagine you think you're being ironic, which itself is kind of ironic.


The irony is iron-y
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have a modest proposal

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.