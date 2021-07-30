 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   "He was only 39. Our babies now don't have a dad." He sent her a text message while in the hospital, "I should have gotten the damn vaccine"   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too late asshole.
When you thought YOU would be fine you were fine with endangering more vulnerable people.
When you discovered it could hurt you THEN you suddenly gave a crap, but still only for yourself.

ROT IN HELL.

Kids, don't be like your dad. He was a major assh0le

also


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least the babbies won't grow up with such a irresponsible and ignorant parent shaping their world views.  They will remember him as the one that could have lived if only he'd not been a selfish ignorant plague rat.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He evidentally care about his babies enough to vaccinate himself. He wasn't going to care about his kids or teens anyway.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes, but at least for a brief time he owned the libs.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a family member who is around 50, has some risk factors and 3 kids, 1 just starting elementary school, who could very well be this guy. I encouraged him to get the shot and told him my spouse (a doctor) recommended it. He gave me the run of stupid disingenuous bs about trials, covid stats, mask mandates, etc. Hope he doesn't end up in the hospital with regrets.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: They will remember him as the one that could have lived if only he'd not been a selfish ignorant plague rat.


Never doubt the human mind's capacity to whitewash its own memory

In six months, he will be the victim of the hospital, because science now shows that he would have miraculously recovered if the doctors and nurses had ONLY [insert conspiracy theory cure here]

His grieving family will do everything they can to protect themselves from the knowledge that he died because of his own dumbassery.  They would so much rather believe that there was a 'miracle shot' in the hospital and if he'd gotten it, he would have lived.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad but they bargained hard for the opportunity to die on a vent. I think the gene pool needed an enema anyways. ZFG, no points awarded.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone will have Covid antibodies sooner or later. Whether you get them via your body's reaction to a safe vaccine or a deadly virus is up to you.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they wanted to wait a year to see what exactly?  what magical thing do they think would happen after a year?

my prediction is that if he didn't die, in a year they would have use some mommy facebook group nonsense to not get vaccinated anyway.

this outcome was almost a certainty.

you can't fix stupid.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We wanted to wait just one year from the release to see what effects people had, but there was never any intention to not get it," DuPreez said.

Uh-huh.  If news of well over half a million dead from the virus, more with long-term or even permanent complications, loads of testimonies just like yours from people who regret not getting the shot, and massively spiking cases all over the US wasn't enough to convince you that now, yes, right farking now might be a good time to get vaccinated, then you're either farking morons or Republicans to whom it's all bullshiat until it happens to you, which still makes you farking morons.

Your family paid the ultimate price for your stupidity, your children most of all.  It sucks all the ass in the world and I feel terrible for your kids, but ... this is on you.  When a plague is ravaging the entire goddamn world, you don't farking wait when a potential solution becomes available, because no matter what potential effects that solution might have, it's better than death.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, do we need one of these every day?

There can be no excuse at this point. You've had fair warning, you've heard and seen from young people with regret. If you can't sympathize by now another story won't change anything.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure if you looked into their pre-"oh shiat, this thing is actually hurting me" attitude it would be rooted in ignorance and/or stupidity and most likely politics.  But after reading their go-fund-me, I just feel bad for them.

I hope it was *just* laziness and complacency that led to this outcome but odd are that it wasn't.  And if their refusal to get the vaccine was based on their political bias then this case should serve as a beacon to how dangerous their "source of information" has actually become - the fact that it would cause a couple to *not* err on the side of caution, at least for the sake of their family, is disturbing.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and I totally missed the "we wanted to wait a year thing".  Ublock wasn't allowing *any* of the damn page to load and when it did, it was all wonky.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a repeat? I mean, a Fark repeat. They all pretty much blend together.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Everyone will have Covid antibodies sooner or later. Whether you get them via your body's reaction to a safe vaccine or a deadly virus is up to you.


My dipshiat BIL's dipshiat wife has it for the second time since January.  Her and my BIL got it at the same time.  My BIL seems to have not gotten it or had milder symptoms.  He had an antibody test about two months ago and his were weak but still there.  Her's were obviously gone.  It's interesting how that works (not that we didn't know this)

In any case, they are not political at all but they listen to people who are political.  My BIL works for a large well known company and they just implemented get vaccinated or your fired.  The moron who has been convincing him not to get the vaccine at work walked out.  He had already, finally, decided to go get it when his wife got sick (and the family calling him and idiot).
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: they wanted to wait a year to see what exactly?  what magical thing do they think would happen after a year?

my prediction is that if he didn't die, in a year they would have use some mommy facebook group nonsense to not get vaccinated anyway.

this outcome was almost a certainty.

you can't fix stupid.


"Waiting a year" with or without masks? With or without social distancing? With or without peer pressure from fellow plague rats?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Seriously, do we need one of these every day?

There can be no excuse at this point. You've had fair warning, you've heard and seen from young people with regret. If you can't sympathize by now another story won't change anything.


They do get a bit tedious, and I have no sympathy for the subjects of these articles, but I want to see these flooding every social media outlet. Rather than stupid human-interest stories about trying to "understand" why people like him don't get vaccinated, show the willfully unvaccinated, in stark detail, the potential repercussions of their stupid-ass ideas.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Seriously, do we need one of these every day?

There can be no excuse at this point. You've had fair warning, you've heard and seen from young people with regret. If you can't sympathize by now another story won't change anything.


Yes, because a constant flow of the same stories about preventable tragedies is nothing new, see every story about lethal shooting incidents, fatal drunk driving accidents and people spotted wearing socks and sandals in public.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Seriously, do we need one of these every day?

There can be no excuse at this point. You've had fair warning, you've heard and seen from young people with regret. If you can't sympathize by now another story won't change anything.


Education alone can't fix these idiots, but if even one decides to get vaccinated because they don't want to be deservedly mocked after they permanently clock out, why not?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it always fat farks who think they don't need the vaccine? It's well established that being overweight is the highest risk factor for the disease.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If empathy could work on the people who refuse to get vaccinated, then it would have already worked.

These are people that are so selfish that they literally can't see the world past themselves. And, on rare times when they do see that society is about more than just them, they flat out don't care.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20/20 hindsight.  don't be like this clown.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: At least the babbies won't grow up with such a irresponsible and ignorant parent shaping their world views.  They will remember him as the one that could have lived if only he'd not been a selfish ignorant plague rat.


You sound normal and well adjusted.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I directed much thoughts and prayers to the GoFundme.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the unvaccinated still won't get the shot.
Human nature :

"That can't happen to me" and the it does.
"we'll I go it..I'll beat this thing" then you don't.
Dying breath "Don't do what I did get vaccinated!"
But they won't.

Repeat
Repeat
Repeat
...
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: He gave me the run of stupid disingenuous bs about trials, covid stats, mask mandates, etc. Hope he doesn't end up in the hospital with regrets.


Why not? I do, and I don't even know him.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your babies are next on Covid's menu.

You angered God by ignoring evolution and all the scientists He sent.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also shouldn't have eaten so much.
 
OneFretAway [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm past caring what happens to these toxic meatheads.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Why is it always fat farks who think they don't need the vaccine? It's well established that being overweight is the highest risk factor for the disease.


I'm a fat fark, and I signed up the absolute moment I became eligible (in spite of our government's website for it being a complete shiatshow).  Got both shots now and despite the second one knocking me on my ass for a couple days, I couldn't be happier.

But then I'm a looney lefty.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I mentioned in another thread, as a 40yo drunk smoker that had two Pfizer shots, you anti-vax guys are making things better for me.

/Plus my dick still works.
//Thought i'd have to wait until nursing home years to become a stud.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Reverse Idiocracy.... And it's hilarious....


/And I'm tired of pretending it's not!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kids.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have lost some weight too...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad he was able to reproduce first. But maybe the kids will now have a chance.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Seriously, do we need one of these every day?



Yes.  Yes we do. Keep them coming please.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i got the vaccine, and then i died. don't take it, it's dangerous.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: BumpInTheNight: They will remember him as the one that could have lived if only he'd not been a selfish ignorant plague rat.

Never doubt the human mind's capacity to whitewash its own memory

In six months, he will be the victim of the hospital, because science now shows that he would have miraculously recovered if the doctors and nurses had ONLY [insert conspiracy theory cure here]

His grieving family will do everything they can to protect themselves from the knowledge that he died because of his own dumbassery.  They would so much rather believe that there was a 'miracle shot' in the hospital and if he'd gotten it, he would have lived.


I'm not so sure.  His dying message to his family might have been enough to actually break through to them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Should have lost some weight too...


It look exactly like him that's why I got both my shots it was clear early on that this disease was hurting people that look like me and him the worst so I don't know what the fark he was thinking the whole time before I got my vaccine I stayed away from people as much as farking possible cuz I assumed if I could see 19 I would have died


And even now I only go to the grocery store and I wear my mask and I avoid buildings as much as possible
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: BumpInTheNight: At least the babbies won't grow up with such a irresponsible and ignorant parent shaping their world views.  They will remember him as the one that could have lived if only he'd not been a selfish ignorant plague rat.

You sound normal and well adjusted.


The absolute irony of you saying that is
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: yes, but at least for a brief time he owned the libs.


And the vaccine companies didn't make any money off of him either.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks for the kids, but I want to see dad's social media posts throughout the pandemic.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Why is it always fat farks who think they don't need the vaccine? It's well established that being overweight is the highest risk factor for the disease.


I think a lot of fat farks see themselves as "big," not as fat farks. Also:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have zero sympathy for him or his wife.  I do feel bad for the kids.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We wanted to wait just one year from the release to see what effects people had.."

Well, he found out what effects are if you don't get vaccinated.

He was dedicated to the research.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Everyone will have Covid antibodies sooner or later. Whether you get them via your body's reaction to a safe vaccine or a deadly virus is up to you.


The ones you get from said deadly virus might last you three months. Maybe six if you're lucky.
 
