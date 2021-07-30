 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Oh, I see you have the machine that goes 'Ping'   (bbc.com) divider line
21
1199 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 11:35 AM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Walk through a red state with that and it sounds like a Geiger counter outside Chernobyl.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What I'd rather see on a screen

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Must have a good HMO.  I can only get the machine that goes "Insert credit card for more oxygen."
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kraftwerk - Boing Boom Tschak
Youtube jYMIkq3NIgE
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.gifer.com image 500x258] [View Full Size image _x_]


images5.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size


Mother Box
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This doesn't make sense. Why would COVID cases go up after easing restrictions?!
 
huntercr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/movie reference!
//nerd bonus.... it's a PNG file. ( well the original one was... not sure what fark will do with it.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe Fark needs a covid tab.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Road_King
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All right!  Stop the thread.  Far too many non-Python comments in here.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The more they push this pingdemic story, the more they kick the can down the road. The pingdemic isn't why crops have been rotting in the fields and grocery stores are empty. Those things started before BoJo brought the Delta variant in from India, when cases were still flat.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Road_King: All right!  Stop the thread.  Far too many non-Python comments in here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Enough people in the UK have the covid app to make it useful?

Neat.


Not many people here used it and it's never even mentioned anymore.
 
drgullen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Road_King: All right!  Stop the thread.  Far too many non-Python comments in here.


It is getting silly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Enough people in the UK have the covid app to make it useful?

Neat.


Not many people here used it and it's never even mentioned anymore.


Same in the US. People were worried about the privacy of being tracked.
Of course, most of the apps on their phones were already tracking them.
 
