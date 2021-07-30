 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Heat is effective at killing bedbugs. Setting your car and yourself on fire might be overdoing it, but hey, no more bedbugs   (mlive.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes, kill them with fire!

I ended a friendship with someone cuz they invited me over while they were infested with the demon (apple) seeds. In the middle of my visit he grabs a dustbuster and starts vacuuming. He goes "yeah I just zip em up into the dustbuster; it seems to keep the numbers down."

I walked out and went back to my apt, removed my clothes on the porch, tossed them and sprayed myself with everything I could find in my apt.

Evil, evil things bedbugs
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pngitem.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was she living in that car? Otherwise I don't think they would survive long in a car, especially in the summer if you can park it in a sunny spot for an afternoon.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

All you really have to do is throw everything in the dryer for an hour, then shower & shampoo like normal.  Do that the instant you get home from anywhere suspect, and it's all but impossible to become infested.  Wait 10 minutes to sit down and read your mail, and you're screwed, however.

Things that can't go in the clothes dryer are the problem. Hard luggage, smartphones, and shoes.  Those you have to either treat carefully or manually inspect depending on how risky your exposure was.  For example, your smartphone in your pocket while sitting on a couch in an infested apartment can probably just be carefully searched with the case off.  One that sat on your nightstand, charging & warm, all night in an infested hotel room likely needs to be rubbed with alcohol and put in a sealed jar for a day to see if any come out.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Needs to be charged with arson. It wasn't an accident, like if a heating device malfunctioned. She apparently dumped the fuel inside the car and lit it.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I moved into an apartment in 2012 that had a bedbug issue from the previous resident. Thanks to the city I lived in at the time records were kept showing the issue when my landlord came after me for 'causing the issue'. Turned out they had just spray treated and called it good ( spray don't work btw not then and sure as hell not now) and tried to charge me for treatment.  I got a private company to come in, heated up the entire apartment to 140 or whatever it was, never had an issue after that.

fark bedbugs, but setting everything on fire might be a bit extreme.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm with the woman FTFA on this one. Appropriate measures were taken.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Was she living in that car? Otherwise I don't think they would survive long in a car, especially in the summer if you can park it in a sunny spot for an afternoon.


You'd be surprised.  You're right, cars in sunshine during the summer tend to get up to 120F, which is lethal in about an hour for bed bugs.

But the layer of detritus - receipts, fast food wrappers, loose bags and possessions - that most cars accumulate can easily create pockets of cooler, shaded air more than enough for them to survive.

If your car is clean & empty, and you park it in the sun with the vents closed and all the storage (glove box, console, etc.) open, it will self-treat for bed bugs in a few hours (best leave it all day to be sure).  But if you throw a bunch of infested clothing in a black garbage bag, and toss that in the backseat?  It will still be infested when you're done.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
freezing weather also causes the legs to fall off - leaving them immobile.  if you have suspected tainted furniture and you live in a below freezing environment, you can place it outside for an evening or two and wipe em all out.  not sure about eggs though.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Before Backassward passed and I was working as an in home mental health therapist for kids, we had a system... I come home from a lice/scabies/bed bug home, and strip naked at the door.  He placed the clothes in the wash, and I went to shower with Dawn dish soap.  Glad to say that during all of that, I only got scabies once.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: [Fark user image 243x208]


Anyone who has been bitten by bedbugs understands.  I was getting bit at a hotel I stayed at often for work.  The only way I could sleep was to load up on benedryl.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Diatomaceous earth works, a lil mess but is environmentally friendly.  Not sure how it is with pets tho.  I went that route after a "friend" who was infested visited.  Still have to clean after.  And had to replace my mattress.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Before Backassward passed and I was working as an in home mental health therapist for kids, we had a system... I come home from a lice/scabies/bed bug home, and strip naked at the door.  He placed the clothes in the wash, and I went to shower with Dawn dish soap.  Glad to say that during all of that, I only got scabies once.


a.) That's fascinating, and I truly wish that such a thing existed for adults, especially the elderly.  I'm finding that it doesn't, at least in my county, and people with severe depression and anxiety often can't bring themselves to travel to appointments... and, of course, the elderly wouldn't know how to Skype if their lives depended on it.

b.) Do dryers kill lice?  Can they drown in the wash? (bed bugs can't, BTW, which is why you dry, then wash, then dry again unless you have one of those all-in-one European laundry machines).  I haven't encountered them since the usual childhood school screenings, and I've never run into scabies mites.
 
