 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Perhaps he was just looking for his car, Linda - you ever think about that?   (myfox8.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Multi-storey car park, Moose, Parking, 3-year-old bull moose, Health, sightings of the moose, Human, Garages  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 11:50 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe he was looking for a badass Impala to spend the winter with?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Watch him pull a rabbit out of his hat
 
patcarew
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No moose parking. Attendant out front should've told you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't want to click a Fox News link so took my best guess and here's a picture of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.