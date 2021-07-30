 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   US now being overrun by freaky 'penis snakes' that are slithering up from Central America, South America. And no you won't be happy to see these trouser snakes   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought these where the snakes\worms that go up the penis.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oblig, again
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i thought i read something about freaky penis snakes on here yesterday
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x358]

/Oblig, again


He saw the penis then died.

/RIP Charles Robinson
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here we go again
https://www.fark.com/comments/1163242​1​/The-Penis-Snakes-have-landed
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here we go again.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Here we go again
https://www.fark.com/comments/11632421​/The-Penis-Snakes-have-landed


Dang.

Takes me too long to find these images sometimes.
 
huntercr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
methinks they need a new name. Looks more like how you'd think an elderly eel would look
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lizard Jumps on Reporter
Youtube _ot3nHYSRdA
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself, subby.

/Wait... what?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The creatures are nearly blind and use sensors attached to their face to hunt.

Huh. Just like a real penis.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Halp Halp we are being over run. Everybody panic
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Goddamn rainbows. Climb up your leg and bite the inside of your ass! I hate those things
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The creatures are nearly blind and use sensors attached to their face to hunt.

Huh. Just like a real penis.


And hopefully there end the similarities.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hokiethug1992
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Dooo-nuld, if theeeze theengs geeet to Mara Lago I am done weeet you!!"
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone else watch any of the Fate anime? Crest Worms/ Sakura....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
