kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the priest is doing good things for the people here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Clint Eastwood spaghettis western.

Why should we help you and yer stinkin town, gringo?
You're doing the Lord's work\
Does your lord pay in gold, gringo, heh heh heh
(bang!)
He pays in lead.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe it a dude named Narcos.  Tons of guys are named Marcos.  Could be like a Nancy and Mancy thing.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone really understood Kilcullen's "Out of the Mountains".
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not too surprising. Narcos (and other organized crime groups) frequently help poorer communities in various ways. It's for selfish reasons, of course, and they do horrific shiat at the same time, but they'll often do just enough to convince certain communities to help them hide or otherwise tolerate their presence.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's one hell of a indulgence there Padre
 
