 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Badass impala makes incredible escape from crocodiles, hippos, and 16 wild dogs. Unfortunately, that sorry ass Prius didn't make it   (yahoo.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Lion, lucky impala, wild dogs, National Geographic, Cheetah, Africa, impala's speed, dangerous types of animals  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2021 at 8:35 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I see no crocodiles, you liar.

Also, I could have sworn I've seen something very much like this video before. It's not this one, because it does appear to be recent if you start clicking back from Yahoo. But it's almost the same premise -- some small impala-like animal running into a pond and then having to run a gauntlet of things trying to kill it. I guess that happens a lot in Africa. But that other video, I remember, did have crocodiles. Unlike this one, you liar.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also effective in escaping from ghosts, demons, werewolves, and vampires.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
carcitymotors.comView Full Size


That's nothing. Baby has escaped from vampires, demons, werewolves, leviathans, god's sister...
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sam and Dean would be Proud!

Supernatural Season 15 & Series Finale - Carry On My Wayward Son
Youtube DymcBDZ6xoY
https://youtu.be/DymcBDZ6xoY
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dammit!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I see no crocodiles, you liar.

Also, I could have sworn I've seen something very much like this video before. It's not this one, because it does appear to be recent if you start clicking back from Yahoo. But it's almost the same premise -- some small impala-like animal running into a pond and then having to run a gauntlet of things trying to kill it. I guess that happens a lot in Africa. But that other video, I remember, did have crocodiles. Unlike this one, you liar.


Almost the exact same chase and escape was on a Planet Earth episode several years ago, but filmed by a drone. Attenborough mentioned in the narration that the impala was desperate because there could be crocodiles in that river.

And hippos aren't carnivores.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Has anyone done a Supernatural reference yet?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Has anyone done a Supernatural reference yet?


Nope, better get yours in.

/ No such thing as too much Baby
// unlike in the real world
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unimpressed
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks like I wasn't the only one watching Olympic swimming yesterday...
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i didnt even know Impala wasnt just a word made up by chevy.

anyone else admit they had no idea this was even an animal?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
run for your life

Iguana chased by killer snakes | Planet Earth II: Islands - BBC
Youtube B3OjfK0t1XM
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I see no crocodiles, you liar.

Also, I could have sworn I've seen something very much like this video before. It's not this one, because it does appear to be recent if you start clicking back from Yahoo. But it's almost the same premise -- some small impala-like animal running into a pond and then having to run a gauntlet of things trying to kill it. I guess that happens a lot in Africa. But that other video, I remember, did have crocodiles. Unlike this one, you liar.


And that's only 15 wild dogs.


fark this shiat I'm going home!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: HighlanderRPI: Has anyone done a Supernatural reference yet?

Nope, better get yours in.

/ No such thing as too much Baby
// unlike in the real world


tvgag.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Madman drummers bummers: HighlanderRPI: Has anyone done a Supernatural reference yet?

Nope, better get yours in.

/ No such thing as too much Baby
// unlike in the real world

[tvgag.com image 800x303]


Ok. That happened when posting a supernatural meme. Spooky!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kbronsito: kbronsito: Madman drummers bummers: HighlanderRPI: Has anyone done a Supernatural reference yet?

Nope, better get yours in.

/ No such thing as too much Baby
// unlike in the real world

[tvgag.com image 800x303]

Ok. That happened when posting a supernatural meme. Spooky!


That's your story and you're sticking to it?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: kbronsito: kbronsito: Madman drummers bummers: HighlanderRPI: Has anyone done a Supernatural reference yet?

Nope, better get yours in.

/ No such thing as too much Baby
// unlike in the real world

[tvgag.com image 800x303]

Ok. That happened when posting a supernatural meme. Spooky!

That's your story and you're sticking to it?


I'm kinda bummed it didn't come up as Casa Erotica or Busty Asian Beauties.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, those hippos are a surly bunch
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.