(Kare11)   He's 2, she's going on 100 - and these are her late son's old Tonka trucks. And this is a lot of dust   (kare11.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is nice.  Well done, subs.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice story.  Living so long must be strange.  I have a relative that lived to 104.  She outlived 3 of her four kids, who  died in their late 70's.

/CSB
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Daw.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She reminds me a lot of my late Nanny, same build, same hair, same demeanor.  I can still hear her constantly smacking her lips.  I miss her.  Thanks subs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😔
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some smoke from the wildfires must've just drifted in.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's  getting awful dusty in here.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thank you subby, that was nice.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Nice story.  Living so long must be strange.  I have a relative that lived to 104.  She outlived 3 of her four kids, who  died in their late 70's.

/CSB


My mom was born before cars & radio. She lived to see a man on the moon, color TV and computers.

She would be 101 this year. She died the same year my daughter was born, 1985.

F*ck cancer.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
BUILT TONKA TOUGH / JUST FOR FUN, FUN, FUN
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My daughter is four, when she was born her maternal grandparents were eighty-two and ninety.  They had had their only daughter at fourty-eight and forty respectively, and my wife and I had our daughter at forty-two and thirty-seven.
My wife and I held on to many of our childhood things, so the kiddo has had hot wheels cars and a cabbage-patch kid and some other toys, and the Legos and Construx will eventually come out of storage.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least she has a cane to beat that kid when he acts up at 3.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.pinimg.com image 564x451]


This is not an interspecies erotica website
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow old school metal Tonka trucks.  Are those even legal now?
 
RN Houlihan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This reminds me of my Gram so very much.  She passed at 96, which was before I had my now 5 YO son.  I moved in with her to help care for her, and still live in her house (now technically mine, but still... ).  She was a smart, witty, fun, and classy lady.  I can absolutely picture my son's and her personality and meshing very well, and them being the best of friends.  I just wish that she could have met him.

Thank you subby.  While the cut-up onions are a pain to deal with, this made me smile today (which also happens to be my son's bday!).

/CSB
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abox: Wow old school metal Tonka trucks.  Are those even legal now?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abox: Wow old school metal Tonka trucks.  Are those even legal now?


She could probably get some decent cash for them on ebay.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are their names Harold and Maude?
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was sweet. And those Tonka trucks were way cool.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: stuhayes2010: Nice story.  Living so long must be strange.  I have a relative that lived to 104.  She outlived 3 of her four kids, who  died in their late 70's.

/CSB

My mom was born before cars & radio. She lived to see a man on the moon, color TV and computers.

She would be 101 this year. She died the same year my daughter was born, 1985.

F*ck cancer.


My paternal grandfather, whom I never met, was the same. First job was delivering coal in winter and ice in summer by horse and cart. He was felled by a stroke before my maternal grandfather, a pilot, could take him for a flight.

F*ck cancer nonetheless.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Nice story.  Living so long must be strange.  I have a relative that lived to 104.  She outlived 3 of her four kids, who  died in their late 70's.

/CSB


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Are their names Harold and Maude?


came here to say this.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: stuhayes2010: Nice story.  Living so long must be strange.  I have a relative that lived to 104.  She outlived 3 of her four kids, who  died in their late 70's.

/CSB

My mom was born before cars & radio. She lived to see a man on the moon, color TV and computers.

She would be 101 this year. She died the same year my daughter was born, 1985.

F*ck cancer.


Sorry about your mom :(

Kickass article though.
 
