(Metro)   Always pay your construction workers, especially if they operate heavy machinery that can damage things   (metro.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be a lot quieter to use the machine to bury the boss, and sue the company.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Park the excavator 2 inches away from that door, take the key and go to lunch. For a week.

/ yes yes...Cat Key, but you cannot let just any mook operate a big excavator
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Germans have a word for this kind of employment dispute...

"Achtensiedaraufdieemotionallabilepers​onimmermitdenschlüsselnzudenschwerenba​umaschinenzubezahlen"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, that excavated quickly.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"It'll be a shame, if er, you know, anything should happen to them, like an accident"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But then the guy who builds buildings for a li9ving...  many, beautiful buildings will say "They should have taken their case to the courts like civilized people.  But barbarians, they are and they're keeping me from hiring more people as a jerb creator."

But the construction workers know, though they are not Wharton grads or went to the school that would become Wharton, they know that the lawyers will just run out the clock on them.  They need to pay for essential items like food for their fancy refrigerators and gasoline for their massive pickups and lady SUVs.  The lawyers will stall while keeping the construction workers from getting new jerbs.  Eventually, they'll go away and the jerb creators lawyers will countersue and place writs on things like refrigerators and liens on massive pickups and SUVs.  The lawyers will laugh and say "Well, they shouldn't have farked with this great jerb creator and just be glad that Atlas twitched this time."

But then the lawyers won't get paid either.   Kind of a circle of life.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see the developer read The Art of the Deal.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A new record! 78 ads blocked on one page.
 
