(Twitter) Anti-vaxxers are now just openly attacking people at protests and demonstrations (twitter.com)
    Scary, shot  
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of them are very fine people
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OK, so a vaccination and a gun is now the rule - noted.

Bring it, plague-rat f**kers... enough of this bullshiat already.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you need an abortion, now might be the best time to get one.

All the crazies seem to be distracted with blocking a different form of doing what you want with your body.
 
englaja
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its time to treat these people like the bioterrorists they are.

Dart guns and vaccines would be a very good start.

Failing that, gallows and water cannons of disinfectant.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"WE'RE STANDING UP FOR YOU, YOU PIECE OF SHIAT!"

Real quote. Surreal world.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not about vaccines, then.   It's about assholes being assholes, as usual.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure they're all very nice people just having a bad day.  Maybe the line at Starbucks was a little long, or their card wouldn't read at the gas station and they had to go inside.

We shouldn't judge them until we hear their side of the story.  They are just as valid as any of us.

We need to listen, love, care, embrace them.  If they need a drink, they can drink from my canteen.  If they need food, they can eat from my fridge.  If they need a ride, I will give them a lift.

Then drive them south of the border and ditch them, hopefully one of the drug cartels can deal with them.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Said this in another thread but it applies here:

Anti-vaxxers are literally providing aid & comfort to the enemy during wartime. They're saboteurs operating out in the open willfully spreading a biological hazard, overwhelming public health services and destabilizing the nation's economy.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: If you need an abortion, now might be the best time to get one.

All the crazies seem to be distracted with blocking a different form of doing what you want with your body.


Funny thing.  Anti vaxxers are now shouting "my body my choice" as if they understand what it means.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're not vaccinated, I'm going to take it very personally.  You're going to hear my opinion of you.  It's not good.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.com
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: "WE'RE STANDING UP FOR YOU, YOU PIECE OF SHIAT!"

Real quote. Surreal world.


It's almost as if - and hear me out here - they don't understand why a mask-wearer wouldn't understand that the anti-maskers & anti-vaxers know what's better for them...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: I'm sure they're all very nice people just having a bad day.  Maybe the line at Starbucks was a little long, or their card wouldn't read at the gas station and they had to go inside.

We shouldn't judge them until we hear their side of the story.  They are just as valid as any of us.

We need to listen, love, care, embrace them.  If they need a drink, they can drink from my canteen.  If they need food, they can eat from my fridge.  If they need a ride, I will give them a lift.

Then drive them south of the border and ditch them, hopefully one of the drug cartels can deal with them.


Fark user image
 
RedComrade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Beset my a mob of anti vax asshats? Are you in fear for your like from a horde of RL zombies willfully spreading the plague of the 21 century around? Then do the fine people at Kel-Tec have a solution for you! Introducing the Kel-Tec KSG! the foremost answer to the age old question of crowd control. 

With its compact design and 14+1 capacity of 3 inch 12 gauge shells the Kel-Tec KSG is your response to the most egregious of pro plague attackers. After all why not use America's oldest pandemic as a 'solution' to its newest?

So pick up your very own Kel-Tec KSG today and get to work cleansing the world of the willfully ignorant and violent.
MSRP: $ 849.99

eaglegunrangetx.com
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you draw a Venn diagram of anti-vaxxers, Christian nationalists and white supremacists, you get one big overlapping violent circle
 
Kairam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is anyone surprised? The farking death cultists have been itching for a fight with people not onboard their crazy train.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Beset my a mob of anti vax asshats? Are you in fear for your like from a horde of RL zombies willfully spreading the plague of the 21 century around? Then do the fine people at Kel-Tec have a solution for you! Introducing the Kel-Tec KSG! the foremost answer to the age old question of crowd control. 

With its compact design and 14+1 capacity of 3 inch 12 gauge shells the Kel-Tec KSG is your response to the most egregious of pro plague attackers. After all why not use America's oldest pandemic as a 'solution' to its newest?

So pick up your very own Kel-Tec KSG today and get to work cleansing the world of the willfully ignorant and violent.
MSRP: $ 849.99

eaglegunrangetx.com


with that fark name you should be shilling quality Soviet munitions!
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's antivax people, then there are people so antivax that they hold protests. Don't go near them.

Not blaming the idiot who walked up and threw rocks at the beehive of angry, irrational bees....uhhh...ok maybe I am.

Sorry.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: I'm sure they're all very nice people just having a bad day.  Maybe the line at Starbucks was a little long, or their card wouldn't read at the gas station and they had to go inside.

We shouldn't judge them until we hear their side of the story.  They are just as valid as any of us.

We need to listen, love, care, embrace them.  If they need a drink, they can drink from my canteen.  If they need food, they can eat from my fridge.  If they need a ride, I will give them a lift.

Then drive them south of the border and ditch them, hopefully one of the drug cartels can deal with them.


The Budd Dwyer solution would be quicker and cheaper...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The only fine print on my Tinder profile reads: "Anti-vaxxers and/or Jimmy Buffett fans need not apply." I can't tell you have many messages I've received with some variation of "You're ugly, but I'd fark you anyway, just because of what you stand for."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They are just applying the Constitution.  It say "We the people", not "You the people".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hate to say I told you so, but...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Beset my a mob of anti vax asshats? Are you in fear for your like from a horde of RL zombies willfully spreading the plague of the 21 century around? Then do the fine people at Kel-Tec have a solution for you! Introducing the Kel-Tec KSG! the foremost answer to the age old question of crowd control. 

With its compact design and 14+1 capacity of 3 inch 12 gauge shells the Kel-Tec KSG is your response to the most egregious of pro plague attackers. After all why not use America's oldest pandemic as a 'solution' to its newest?

So pick up your very own Kel-Tec KSG today and get to work cleansing the world of the willfully ignorant and violent.
MSRP: $ 849.99

eaglegunrangetx.com


...fight Corona with Smallpox? Well, okay I guess...
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kairam: Is anyone surprised? The farking death cultists have been itching for a fight with people not onboard their crazy train.


Unvaxxed lives matter!
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Which one was the person they were going after originally?  The guy with the USA jersey or someone else?  Cause if it was him, I can't think of a more appropriate symbol.  They're literally (figuratively) stomping on America.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a civil war and it's already bloody.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark has gone completely off the rails. Now actively calling for gun violence with people they disagree with.
 
wademh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: If you draw a Venn diagram of anti-vaxxers, Christian nationalists and white supremacists, you get one big overlapping violent circle


Not exactly true. There's a cohort of crystal-power, Gaia goddess believer types who are convinced that natural healing, an alkali diet and vitamin D will protect everyone, and that the vaccines are full of heavy metals and other poisons.  The whole pandemic is because we have lost our way and there's too much negative energy.
They have a strong need to believe that they work from an inspired revelation. Somehow, it helps them cope to believe that.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Which one was the person they were going after originally?  The guy with the USA jersey or someone else?  Cause if it was him, I can't think of a more appropriate symbol.  They're literally (figuratively) stomping on America.


I think they're going after the bald guy in the mask.

The guy in the USA shirt is puffing himself up to look bigger.  Some animals do that when they feel threatened.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

valenumr: Kairam: Is anyone surprised? The farking death cultists have been itching for a fight with people not onboard their crazy train.

Unvaxxed lives matter!


Do they? I mean...
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
oxnard_montalvo:

*yawn*
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: TiberiusGracchus44: Which one was the person they were going after originally?  The guy with the USA jersey or someone else?  Cause if it was him, I can't think of a more appropriate symbol.  They're literally (figuratively) stomping on America.

I think they're going after the bald guy in the mask.

The guy in the USA shirt is puffing himself up to look bigger.  Some animals do that when they feel threatened.


Ah yes.  I noticed him in the beginning.  Didn't see him at the end.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Which one was the person they were going after originally?  The guy with the USA jersey or someone else?  Cause if it was him, I can't think of a more appropriate symbol.  They're literally (figuratively) stomping on America.


I'm assuming it was the guy in the mask, and the USA guy was one of the anti-vaxers
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Self-righteous zealots.

/
>.>
<.<
>.>
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Fark has gone completely off the rails. Now actively calling for gun violence with people they disagree with.


"Bloo bloo bloo my actions have consequences. Bloo bloo bloo"
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: valenumr: Kairam: Is anyone surprised? The farking death cultists have been itching for a fight with people not onboard their crazy train.

Unvaxxed lives matter!

Do they? I mean...


Oh, did I forget the /s?
 
RedComrade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: RedComrade: Beset my a mob of anti vax asshats? Are you in fear for your like from a horde of RL zombies willfully spreading the plague of the 21 century around? Then do the fine people at Kel-Tec have a solution for you! Introducing the Kel-Tec KSG! the foremost answer to the age old question of crowd control. 

With its compact design and 14+1 capacity of 3 inch 12 gauge shells the Kel-Tec KSG is your response to the most egregious of pro plague attackers. After all why not use America's oldest pandemic as a 'solution' to its newest?

So pick up your very own Kel-Tec KSG today and get to work cleansing the world of the willfully ignorant and violent.
MSRP: $ 849.99

eaglegunrangetx.com

...fight Corona with Smallpox? Well, okay I guess...


Smallpox has been eradicated worldwide since 1980, but you already knew that. Being disingenuous about the number of firearm deaths in this nation does you little credit.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me that letting people knit their warped and violent beliefs into their politics and religion and act out as they will without any consequence hasn't fixed the problem and it's getting worse? Letting them appear normalized and as if their beliefs represented a different but also valid point of view didn't get them to act normal? How could that be?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wademh: hardinparamedic: If you draw a Venn diagram of anti-vaxxers, Christian nationalists and white supremacists, you get one big overlapping violent circle

Not exactly true. There's a cohort of crystal-power, Gaia goddess believer types who are convinced that natural healing, an alkali diet and vitamin D will protect everyone, and that the vaccines are full of heavy metals and other poisons.  The whole pandemic is because we have lost our way and there's too much negative energy.
They have a strong need to believe that they work from an inspired revelation. Somehow, it helps them cope to believe that.


TERFs and new age anti-vacation types openly work with neonazis in the US at these protests

Anyone who knowingly associates with them is just as horrifying as them in my book
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Vaccinate anyone who gets arrested.

Arrest anti-vaxxers en masse when incidents like this happen.

Release them without charges.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Fark has gone completely off the rails. Now actively calling for gun violence with people they disagree with.


Well, hello there dormant account from 2003.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Fark has gone completely off the rails. Now actively calling for gun violence with people they disagree with.


memegenerator.net


Show us on the doll where the mean old leftists touched you
 
kobrakai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I said it a few days ago: these people are dangerous animals and need to be treated accordingly.
 
Kairam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Fark has gone completely off the rails. Now actively calling for gun violence with people they disagree with.


How is that off the rails?

It's not like Fark is new to "Fark around and find out."
 
Frizbone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Kit Fister: RedComrade: Beset my a mob of anti vax asshats? Are you in fear for your like from a horde of RL zombies willfully spreading the plague of the 21 century around? Then do the fine people at Kel-Tec have a solution for you! Introducing the Kel-Tec KSG! the foremost answer to the age old question of crowd control. 

With its compact design and 14+1 capacity of 3 inch 12 gauge shells the Kel-Tec KSG is your response to the most egregious of pro plague attackers. After all why not use America's oldest pandemic as a 'solution' to its newest?

So pick up your very own Kel-Tec KSG today and get to work cleansing the world of the willfully ignorant and violent.
MSRP: $ 849.99

eaglegunrangetx.com

...fight Corona with Smallpox? Well, okay I guess...

Smallpox has been eradicated worldwide since 1980, but you already knew that. Being disingenuous about the number of firearm deaths in this nation does you little credit.


The undisputable and undeniable #1 cause of death in this country is not guns, or covid...it is ABORTION!! That is an undisputable FACT!!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's across the street from Trader Joe's in WeHo.

WTF are the plague rats doing THERE? Why don't they go back to Orange County where they came from?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Frizbone: RedComrade: Kit Fister: RedComrade: Beset my a mob of anti vax asshats? Are you in fear for your like from a horde of RL zombies willfully spreading the plague of the 21 century around? Then do the fine people at Kel-Tec have a solution for you! Introducing the Kel-Tec KSG! the foremost answer to the age old question of crowd control. 

With its compact design and 14+1 capacity of 3 inch 12 gauge shells the Kel-Tec KSG is your response to the most egregious of pro plague attackers. After all why not use America's oldest pandemic as a 'solution' to its newest?

So pick up your very own Kel-Tec KSG today and get to work cleansing the world of the willfully ignorant and violent.
MSRP: $ 849.99

eaglegunrangetx.com

...fight Corona with Smallpox? Well, okay I guess...

Smallpox has been eradicated worldwide since 1980, but you already knew that. Being disingenuous about the number of firearm deaths in this nation does you little credit.

The undisputable and undeniable #1 cause of death in this country is not guns, or covid...it is ABORTION!! That is an undisputable FACT!!


I'm having an abortion as we post it. I'm addicted to them! They're better than heroine!
 
RedComrade
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Fark has gone completely off the rails. Now actively calling for gun violence with people they disagree with.


No one is calling for gun violence against those they disagree with get off your cross.

The use of firearms in the act of self defense against unprovoked attackers is something the right has trumpeted for decades now. They just never assumed that they themselves might be on the receiving end of it since everyone knows that any left wing liberal will fall down in a frothing fit of panic and sheer pants pissing terror at the slightest sight of a firearm.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whoo boy.

Enthusiasms.

Fark user image
 
