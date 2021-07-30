 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   The amount of Greenland ice that melted on Tuesday could cover Florida in 2 inches of water or, in the more common unit, 8.7 Rhode Island-feet   (cnn.com) divider line
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well then hurry up, the place is crawling with plague and needs a good flush.

/ Not good news.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I appreciate that the math in this headline checks out. That's the kind of high-quality, fact-based reporting I come to Fark for.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [external-preview.redd.it image 392x610]


Asks in American: "how many toilet flushes is that?"

European response: *stares in infinity*
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: Farking Clown Shoes: [external-preview.redd.it image 392x610]

Asks in American: "how many toilet flushes is that?"


1 golden lab's worth, apparently
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Keeps that up it will actually be a green land.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Farking Clown Shoes: [external-preview.redd.it image 392x610]

Asks in American: "how many toilet flushes is that?"

1 golden lab's worth, apparently
[i.chzbgr.com image 525x399]


White dog in a black puddle
Won't you grab your Zoidberg let's go for a scuttle

/I need sleep
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Farking Clown Shoes: [external-preview.redd.it image 392x610]

Asks in American: "how many toilet flushes is that?"

1 golden lab's worth, apparently
[i.chzbgr.com image 525x399]


fox21news.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Farking Clown Shoes: [external-preview.redd.it image 392x610]

Asks in American: "how many toilet flushes is that?"

1 golden lab's worth, apparently
[i.chzbgr.com image 525x399]


I think you could fit five dogs in just what we could see. Poor reporting.
 
wee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I applaud OP on their units of measurement.
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How many hogsheads is that?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Murica
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

morg: Farking Clown Shoes: puffy999: Farking Clown Shoes: [external-preview.redd.it image 392x610]

Asks in American: "how many toilet flushes is that?"

1 golden lab's worth, apparently
[i.chzbgr.com image 525x399]

I think you could fit five dogs in just what we could see. Poor reporting.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fun fact:
The the measurement of "one foot" was based on the length of a twelve inch ruler.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Quick, someone build a long pipeline from Greenland's ice to the U.S. southwest, which is in drought and could use blast of fresh water.
 
JohnnyBoy69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's good to see the standard RI-F uniy being used appropriately subby.
 
