(CNN)   This thing is nowhere near over   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Infection, Vaccination, Vaccine  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You were warned.

You had a chance to save yourselves.

See you at the poles if you live
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
appears to spread as easily as chickenpox

Chickenpox has an R0 of 10-12.

Holy f*ck.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Let's see, Sturgis starts next Friday, schools start to open after that. I'm sure it will all be over by Labor Day.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

*meep*
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

You mean, they were given examples and nevertheless, they persisted?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

For varying definitions of "all be over with" sure.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If only there were ways of minimizing the chance people got the Delta, and some sort of way to minimize its effects if they got it.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

I have an idea.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The only good news is that being vaccinated does appear to mitigate the severity of some of the new variants, so that's something. If only there was some program in place that could help Americans prepare, and stockpiles of vaccine at the ready...

F*cking plague dogs.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At this point: mandates or literal bust. Private companies, local/state/federal gov, everything in between. Prove a legit medical reason to avoid a vax or please accept this appointment card for your upcoming shot.

But GMJ, what about the law? Can anyone just do that?

Vaccinate first, dare the judge to stop you later.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anti-vaxxers are literally providing aid & comfort to the enemy during wartime. They're saboteurs operating out in the open willfully spreading a biological hazard, overwhelming public health services and destabilizing the nation's economy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least the stonks and jerbs lines went up, and that's the most important thing in this country.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Like magic?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had done this right, it could have been just like after WWII, we could have been one of the few countries with a functioning economy.  And just like that we would have been back to our unquestioned dominance.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do my mask isn't helping now?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh great now people are going to say it's as "bad" as chicken pox.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

We should go to the Winchester and wait for it to blow over.
 
gar1013
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lol.

Nothing like a VERY serious warning from someone who doesn't even know the difference between pole and poll.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

What? No, it helps a lot. Without a mask it spreads super easily.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like we might be renaming this one Captain Trumps after all...

/ yes, that is a reference to The Stand
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lol.

Nothing like a VERY serious warning from someone who doesn't even know the difference between pole and poll.


He's clearly planning a trip to the North Pole. Christmas is coming up, after all.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lol.

Nothing like a VERY serious warning from someone who doesn't even know the difference between pole and poll.


I figured they were talking about climate change rendering the mid-latitudes uninhabitable.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I'll bet chickenpox was created in a chicken lab by chickens.  Because we eat too many chicken wings.  Or not enough.  I know which way I'm going.

/Swore I heard a chicken say "A pox pox pox on you"
//A dog told my to buy Microsoft stock in 1977.  But he said this last week.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lol.

Nothing like a VERY serious warning from someone who doesn't even know the difference between pole and poll.


No, I think he's right. I guess I'll pick the south pole. If it's anything like Greenland, it will be very difficult for the infection to get there.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We seem to be following what happened in the UK if you look at this chart.

https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/​c​oronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelecti​on=true&time=2020-03-01..latest&picker​Sort=asc&pickerMetric=location&Metric=​Confirmed+cases&Interval=7-day+rolling​+average&Relative+to+Population=true&A​lign+outbreaks=false&country=USA~GBR~C​AN~DEU~ITA~IND


We are where the UK was on June 26 or 27 and they peaked around July 20th.  After than date, their cases fell sharply.  THey are a little ahead on vaxxing than the US, but not by that much.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jeez that lady in the video on oxygen. She's 44. She's younger than me and I thought was must be in her late 50's- early 60's. Oh, and she's furious with herself for "not getting around to getting vaccinated." Good going lady.
 
fargin a
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All you vaccinated super-spreaders...

'fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people.'

Wear a farking mask you idiots. Thanks CDC for screwing the pooch!!
 
havocmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I said last week that there were far more breakthrough cases than we were told to expect and I was called dramatic. I'm glad the vaccines keep us from being dead or in the hospital, but we were kinda sold on infection prevention too.
 
Daeva
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm trying to restart the TP hoarding craze in my town
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope I make every unvaccinated ass hole quiver as I asymptomatically spread it around since I'm vaccinated and the worst I might have is a sniffle. Because at this point I'm only hurting the unvaccinated and I hope they all mutate the virus until it starts killing us off by the millions.

Oh what's that? My vaccine might not be as effective ? Well then I guess I'll just get
The booster shot against the new variants until it turns in to western Ebola.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lol.

Nothing like a VERY serious warning from someone who doesn't even know the difference between pole and poll.

He's clearly planning a trip to the North Pole. Christmas is coming up, after all.


OMG vudukungfuis Santa?!?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If we had done this right, it could have been just like after WWII, we could have been one of the few countries with a functioning economy.  And just like that we would have been back to our unquestioned dominance.


All they had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wear a farking mask you idiots. Thanks CDC for screwing the pooch!!


CDC didn't screw up. It's 40% of the gullible idiots who need to politicize a farking disease instead of being a responsible adult.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New anti-vax talking point: the vaccine doesn't even help anyway.
 
havocmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We are where the UK was on June 26 or 27 and they peaked around July 20th.  After than date, their cases fell sharply.  THey are a little ahead on vaxxing than the US, but not by that much.


I find India's numbers interesting here. I was under the impression that it was the damn end of times there a month ago, but this chart looks like a blip.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wear a farking mask you idiots. Thanks CDC for screwing the pooch!!


The CDC is just doing what their boss told them.

twt-thumbs.washtimes.comView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

havocmike: I said last week that there were far more breakthrough cases than we were told to expect and I was called dramatic. I'm glad the vaccines keep us from being dead or in the hospital, but we were kinda sold on infection prevention too.


Maybe you should submit this week's hypotheses and conclusions to the international journal of guesses from dipshiats who don't know anything.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

What? No, it helps a lot. Without a mask it spreads super easily.


And with a mask it spreads super easily.  But it allows you to fight covid symbolically with an all-natural homeopathic method in case you think getting your shots will turn you into a newt.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The booster shot against the new variants until it turns in to western Ebola.


I'm vaccinated but worry about bringing it home to my dog.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Delta variant is not as strong as original Covid-19.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khellendros [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Holy f*ck.


The original strain of the virus that causes Covid was estimated to have an R0 of 2.7.  Delta is estimated to be above 6, and those were early estimates.  So yeah, it's getting pretty out there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'll bet chickenpox was created in a chicken lab by chickens.  Because we eat too many chicken wings.  Or not enough.  I know which way I'm going.

/Swore I heard a chicken say "A pox pox pox on you"
//A dog told my to buy Microsoft stock in 1977.  But he said this last week.


It was created in the skunkworks formulated as a counter terrorist division opposed to the forces of Chik Fil-A

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm vaccinated but worry about bringing it home to my dog.


So don't let it lick your face and wash your hands.
 
havocmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Maybe you should submit this week's hypotheses and conclusions to the international journal of guesses from dipshiats who don't know anything.


That would be a conflict of interest, as I have been serving as the Managing Editor of Duh Quarterlysince 2011.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Biden has failed miserably at containing the spread.
 
