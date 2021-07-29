 Skip to content
 
(Fox 31 Denver)   Park Hill Public Pooper strikes again   (kdvr.com)
29
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lol this asshole again, glad the fiancee moved.in with me out in the burbs from downtown. It got shiatty! shiattier I guess..
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops won't do it? Might be one of their own, ya know.

And as to advising residents how to clean up such messes, shouldn't the EPA be called? Especially during a pandemic?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We had a kid in highschool that would smear shiat on the walls in the bathroom (2004 ish).

We just called him the Unapooper.

Thank you for my TedTalk.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...One neighbor says the man, who appears to be exercising, will pull his pants down in broad daylight and use the alleyway as his toilet. She said this has happened twice over the past few weeks in the same location..."

Neighborhood Gladys is lying.  It has happened every day and you can set your watch by whatever it is the action in question.  She just doesn't wish to communicate the fecal fetish to the authorities.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"With the majority of feces complaints, we provide clean-up guidance to property owners on how to safely remove feces."

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, nice of you to post an article for our German farkers.

Seeing as they're into scatt and this might be a little foreplay for them.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I'm very discreet when I poop in a public park.  If there's no video of me pooping, then it's just poop.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: This is why I'm very discreet when I poop in a public park.  If there's no video of me pooping, then it's just poop.


Occasionally, there's a blurry picture, but everyone thinks it's sasquatch.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denver's Park Hill pooper draws outrage

That dude must have some amazing control and aim.
 
KB202
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And yet everyone acts like it's normal and perfectly fine for dogs to urinate and defecate on public property every day.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: foo monkey: This is why I'm very discreet when I poop in a public park.  If there's no video of me pooping, then it's just poop.

Occasionally, there's a blurry picture, but everyone thinks it's sasquatch.


You would NOT believe how difficult it is to get poop off a ghillie suit.  My dry cleaner laughed me out of the store and now I have to hand-clean it in the sink.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: foo monkey: This is why I'm very discreet when I poop in a public park.  If there's no video of me pooping, then it's just poop.

Occasionally, there's a blurry picture, but everyone thinks it's sasquatch.


Sasquatch doing a sassy squat.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: OkieDookie: foo monkey: This is why I'm very discreet when I poop in a public park.  If there's no video of me pooping, then it's just poop.

Occasionally, there's a blurry picture, but everyone thinks it's sasquatch.

You would NOT believe how difficult it is to get poop off a ghillie suit.  My dry cleaner laughed me out of the store and now I have to hand-clean it in the sink.


Eat more fiber?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You just wait. When he's caught and charged his lawyer will argue that he was just exercising his First Amendment rights.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ukexpat: You just wait. When he's caught and charged his lawyer will argue that he was just exercising his First Amendment rights.


Nobody thought to wait in ambush and send a BB up the cornhole?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Haha North Park Hill.  You suck!

Love,

Thornton.
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trik: Subby, nice of you to post an article for our German farkers.

Seeing as they're into scatt and this might be a little foreplay for them.


I'm German too, so I appreciate a good poop story
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If a mad pooper poops in an alleyway and no one is there to witness it, does it make any stench?
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We had a serial pooper in Akron about 6 years ago. Unlike this guy, he targeted cars over and over, dozens of times. Also known as the bowel mvmt bandit. A good pic was snapped of him and it was on a billboard. I don't think he was ever caught, unless it was hushed up. It would make a great movie, I think Bill Murray would be right for the role.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: We had a serial pooper in Akron about 6 years ago. Unlike this guy, he targeted cars over and over, dozens of times. Also known as the bowel mvmt bandit. A good pic was snapped of him and it was on a billboard. I don't think he was ever caught, unless it was hushed up. It would make a great movie, I think Bill Murray would be right for the role.


Seems like more of an Adam Sandler role.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: We had a serial pooper in Akron about 6 years ago. Unlike this guy, he targeted cars over and over, dozens of times. Also known as the bowel mvmt bandit. A good pic was snapped of him and it was on a billboard. I don't think he was ever caught, unless it was hushed up. It would make a great movie, I think Bill Murray would be right for the role.


Did he give anyone a Chicago Sunroof?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ukexpat: You just wait. When he's caught and charged his lawyer will argue that he was just exercising his First Amendment rights.


Or is from San Francisco.
 
Marukusu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Had the Mad Shiatter in Keene Hall dormitories at WKU around 2006. Would smear shiat on everyone's doorknobs and once wrote a message on the walls, with excrement, exclaiming, "the Mad Shiatter strikes again."

Lovely fellow I'm sure.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, why hide his face? Isn't the idea to ID him & arrest him?
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Musikslayer: We had a serial pooper in Akron about 6 years ago. Unlike this guy, he targeted cars over and over, dozens of times. Also known as the bowel mvmt bandit. A good pic was snapped of him and it was on a billboard. I don't think he was ever caught, unless it was hushed up. It would make a great movie, I think Bill Murray would be right for the role.

Did he give anyone a Chicago Sunroof?


I doubt it. Based on proximity, he probably gave out Cleveland Steamers.
 
