Mississippi man says getting Covid could cost you an arm and a leg. Well, a leg anyway
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He could try to sue the derposphere for spreading vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, but he won't have a leg to stand on.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who names their kid after a mythological youth who spent life in perpetual sleep? Covidiots I guess...
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Could it be karma?

Bryan Thompson, 43, is married to Audrey. He has a 6-year-old son named Endymion.

Was his kid born in a coma or something?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Friendly Manual: Who names their kid after a mythological youth who spent life in perpetual sleep? Covidiots I guess...


farking

Hipsters.
 
