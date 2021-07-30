 Skip to content
 
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. To celebrate National Refreshment Day, we'll create odes to our favorite refreshments. Write a poem dedicated to whatever wets your whistle and slates your thirst
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest! To celebrate National Refreshment Day, we'll create odes to our favorite refreshments. Write a poem dedicated to whatever wets your whistle and slates your thirst.

As always, my awesome sample as an example:

Red wines are red
Beer is a brew
But my favorite is tea
And this isn't a haiku

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's winner Resident Muslim for Lucy and her ingenuity - and go check out all the creative F'Artistes we have.

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I think that I shall never see
A cola as refreshing as R.C.

A cola whose thirsty mouth is prest
Against the straw's sweet flowing breast;

A cola that looks at God all day,
And lifts her carbonated bubbles to pray;

A cola that may in Summer wear
A sip of fructose in her hair;

Upon whose bosom crushed ice has cupped;
Who intimately lives in my Big Gulp.

Poems are made by fools like me,
But only Royal Crown can make R.C.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"gene yearns for transcendence"

when i asked

how did you get all those

facial lacerations

and road rash burns

gene said

i fell off my motorcycle

he did not say

i drank a big gulp full

of southern comfort and sprite

got on my motorcycle

drove to the middle school

through the soccer field

then through a guys yard

then to my ex girlfriend's house

got off

peed on her moms car

drove away real fast

over past the sack n save

and into a metal fence

then

i fell off my motorcycle

i would not describe gene

as a guy who drowns you

in detail

conversationally
 
