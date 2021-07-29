 Skip to content
Must suck to spend all that money on a cruise only to find out that none of the ports want anything to do with you because your behavior spreads disease
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because nobody saw that coming.

Narrator; Everybody saw this coming, including Ray Charles who is both blind and dead.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Negligence on the part of the cruise line.  Lawsuit.  Boom.  Done.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your first mistake was not getting vaccinated.  Your second mistake was wasting money on a cruise, vaxxed or not.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World Party - Ship of Fools
Youtube ZHh0V7UjVXI
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They shouldn't even let the vaccinated off the cruise. If the ship doesn't require vaccines, don't let it in port.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good. We need more places turning away these anti-science idiots.

Charlie The Unicorn - Shun The Non-Believer
Youtube nRB8Jor8tPs
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this the part where Puerto Rico suddenly IS part of America and has to do what they say?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A ship that enormous probably has enough things for people to do.

/ Like get lost forever and disappear -- that seems to happen.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: A ship that enormous probably has enough things for people to do.

/ Like get lost forever and disappear -- that seems to happen.


Yeah, but the ship is huge. It's like a huge rat-infested ship of doom. White people spreading disease throughout the planet -- that's us.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Is this the part where Puerto Rico suddenly IS part of America and has to do what they say?


It isn't part of Florida so they can act like an adult state/territory.
 
spleef420
‘’ less than a minute ago  
vaccine exemption program

Are you farking shiatting me?
 
