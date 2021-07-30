 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   New Olympic sport: Freeway Boxing   (abc7.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite shocked when I saw "Ontario," until I read "California."

That makes a lot more sense.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty Man vs Car
Youtube bpWpIw7rETg
 
Birnone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you're going to fight someone on the freeway then you need to drive on the 10. The 60 is the pro league.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Quite shocked when I saw "Ontario," until I read "California."

That makes a lot more sense.


That's a double hard no from me.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gotta love the 909.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Atleast they shoot each other
 
