(KY3 Springfield)   If it's a Saint Bernard it could be a problem   (ky3.com) divider line
11
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Just put him on the roof like I do"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If it had hair, it'd be a Saint Bernard."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the airbag goes off in a crash, your little dog will be embedded in your chest.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If the airbag goes off in a crash, your little dog will be embedded in your chest.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/the reactorrrr quaid
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's cool if it's a seeing eye dog.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: It's cool if it's a seeing eye dog.


Only if everyone else is drunk.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you are driving with a dog in your car/pick-em-up truck and you have a seatbelt but they have no restraint, you are just rolling the dice and figuring "It's just a dog, I can buy another one"/
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My biatch rides shotgun. I can say that because she's a female dog that travels comfortably in the passenger seat. And darn cute too.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChuckGandCrew: My biatch rides shotgun. I can say that because she's a female dog that travels comfortably in the passenger seat. And darn cute too.


Do she give you road head?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: If you are driving with a dog in your car/pick-em-up truck and you have a seatbelt but they have no restraint, you are just rolling the dice and figuring "It's just a dog, I can buy another one"/


until dog restraints have standardized certification for safe design I wouldn't trust them
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Better than the cat
cinemacats.comView Full Size
 
