(Twitter)   Looks like Florida might turn blue in the next election   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why do you think the GOP have been so fanatical about disenfranchising voters that might vote for the Democrats? There are going to be one hell of a lot fewer republicans by next election.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A lot of Floridians will be turning blue well before then, Subby.

/Get your shots
//Wear your mask
///Keep yourself safe
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And yesterday, 92 Floridians died from COVID.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy crap this is spreading FAST!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Holy crap this is spreading FAST!


400+% increase from this time last month :/
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile DeathSantis is in Utah spewing anti-Fauci and libertarian bullshiat keynoting at an ALEC conference.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x655]


Soon enough MS and SC will be eclipsing NY in terms of new Covid cases per day.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
3 Spinners take them and may they never reach Valhalla!
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But when does DeSantis get his apology?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: And yesterday, 92 Floridians died from COVID.


Flordinites.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Meanwhile DeathSantis is in Utah spewing anti-Fauci and libertarian bullshiat keynoting at an ALEC conference.


He just gave up trying to do his job and just went 100% into "campaign mode" huh?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's sobering to think of elected leaders supporting something that is killing their base.

It's even more sobering to think that the base will re-elect those guys.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gee, it's almost like doctors who are six figures in debt and went to school for 12+ years know more about infectious diseases than Uncle Carl or Joe the mechanic down at Midas.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Holy crap this is spreading FAST!


Cases before death. 2-3 weeks from now will be terrifying.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A lot of Floridians will be turning blue well before then, Subby.


Code blue, to be precise.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Meanwhile DeathSantis is in Utah spewing anti-Fauci and libertarian bullshiat keynoting at an ALEC conference.


Good thing Utah is in good shape right now.

Oh wait...

https://kutv.com/news/coronavirus/uta​h​-has-half-the-covid-cases-seen-last-sp​ike-but-the-same-number-of-hospitalize​d-people
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: Bootleg: A lot of Floridians will be turning blue well before then, Subby.

Code blue, to be precise.


fark that, I'm not reviving those assholes.
 
hervatski
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are there any stats that show covid deaths by political affiliation?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought Florida was under reporting their numbers.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A lot of Floridians will be turning blue well before then, Subby.

/Get your shots
//Wear your mask
///Keep yourself safe


Because they are choking to death on their own bile and Covid-19?

I'm_okay_with_this.meme
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Why do you think the GOP have been so fanatical about disenfranchising voters that might vote for the Democrats? There are going to be one hell of a lot fewer republicans by next election.


Republicans, instead of delivering for voters, will simply bar the voters who don't like them from voting.

Democrats, instead of delivering for voters, will simply demand that they vote even harder next time.

Ain't our government grand?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: NewportBarGuy: Holy crap this is spreading FAST!

Cases before death. 2-3 weeks from now will be terrifying.


Quick look on wom, 485 deaths yesterday, 391 now but idk when the cutoff is for reporting. Yikes. Here we go.
 
Number 216
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x655]


... What amount of time does that cover?  Does Florida have an additional 17,589 cases compared to ...  Last Year?  Last Month?  Last Week?  Yesterday?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The tears just aren't coming...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dumbass red hatters, why didn't you get the free vaccine?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sick & tired of these antivaxx f*ckheads! I've gotten my 2 doses and I'd gladly go in for a 3rd. If these primitives hillbilly screwheads want to keep avoiding common sense? F*ck em!

Time to see who's stronger: My Science or their stupid rightwing nazi God?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Cases before death. 2-3 weeks from now will be terrifying.


The old and infirm are the ones who were in a rush to be vaccinated. I expect these are cases amongst the young and relatively healthy. And, just as quickly as the spike goes up, it will come back down. This is what appears to have happened with Delta in the UK.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Again, I really want to see this split up by vaccination status. I know we have basic percentages floating around, but these numbers don't mean much in their own.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

untoldforce: It's sobering to think of elected leaders supporting something that is killing their base.

It's even more sobering to think that the base will re-elect those guys.


Its even more sobering that because people voted for them, murdering thousands of people aint getting their asses arrested for murder.

If I were Biden, all those plague rats governors would be arrested and the AG would be filling federal murder charges against all of em.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Gee, it's almost like doctors who are six figures in debt and went to school for 12+ years know more about infectious diseases than Uncle Carl or Joe the mechanic down at Midas.


Hey, my Uncle Carl is a paramedic.  He knows a lot about medical stuff

Unfortunately, he's also a born again Christian who thinks that his autistic, gender fluid son is either a test or punishment from god.   And he's refusing to get the vaccine

(My cousin said he's managed to get vaccinated, though.  Luckily, he's high functioning)
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Looks like Florida might turn blue in the next election"

Don't hold your breath.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hervatski: Are there any stats that show covid deaths by political affiliation?


At this point, there is only one group that is refusing vaccinations and mask wearing.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dodecahedron: Meanwhile DeathSantis is in Utah spewing anti-Fauci and libertarian bullshiat keynoting at an ALEC conference.

He just gave up trying to do his job and just went 100% into "campaign mode" huh?


He used the virus and then the vaccine rollout to 'campaign mode' all over Florida. Now he's taking it on the road because he sees a chink in Trump's armor for 2024. Evil and shrewd.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Holy crap this is spreading FAST!


I am sure one of our resident Covidiots TM Fark.com
will be here shortly to explain why "covid is not so bad" and everyone is over reacting because there was not a million dead yet.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: But when does DeSantis get his apology?


As soon as he sucks it out of my balls through my meat straw.
 
Hugemeister [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Why do you think the GOP have been so fanatical about disenfranchising voters that might vote for the Democrats? There are going to be one hell of a lot fewer republicans by next election.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This must be why Florida's real government is bringing back mask mandates.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 480x360]

Dumbass red hatters, why didn't you get the free vaccine?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x655]

Soon enough MS and SC will be eclipsing NY in terms of new Covid cases per day.


And Ga and LA are neck and neck to overtake CA at the same time. Wow.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Today I snuck my 13 old nephew out of the house to get his first dose of the vaccine. My sister is suddenly antivax because her meth head husband is deep into conspiracies. She works at a doctors office affiliated with Ascension who just came down with a vaccine mandatory by November 12th.

She's just going to quit instead.

The pharmacy didn't ask if I was my nephews mom, they just asked for his birthday.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

untoldforce: It's sobering to think of elected leaders supporting something that is killing their base.

It's even more sobering to think that the base will re-elect those guys.


I'm actually quite drunk from the whole affair. The lines bordering reality have become blurry. The walls of sanity are crumb-diddly-umbling.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x655]

... What amount of time does that cover?  Does Florida have an additional 17,589 cases compared to ...  Last Year?  Last Month?  Last Week?  Yesterday?


17,589 new cases yesterday.

And that is likely being under reported due to DeSantis.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Why do you think the GOP have been so fanatical about disenfranchising voters that might vote for the Democrats? There are going to be one hell of a lot fewer republicans by next election.


And COVID-19 can't be challenged in court. So much for GOP "logic."
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's wild to me is that a competent approach to the pandemic would have easily handed Trump a second term.

But...that would have required competence and hard work.

And now that they've spent so much time treating middle school biology as a conspiracy the GOP cannot undo the wave of stupid they've unleashed.

Most cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are from the unvaccinated.

The number one predictor of vaccine status (aside from being under 12) is political affiliation.

If we want to be a bit more targeted, it is white evangelical christians.

I don't know how bad the deaths are going to be over the next 1-3 months, but a good chunk of them will be the Republican base.

I figured that Trumpism would eventually kill the Republican party, but I always thought it would be figuratively, not literally.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, at least now we know that Four Loko doesn't work as a vaccine substitute.
 
