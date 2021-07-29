 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Apparently everything is an Olympic sport in 2021. Including memes   (boredpanda.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, Summer Olympic Games, Olympic Games, 2008 Summer Olympics, sports fans, Winter Olympic Games, little bit, International Olympic Committee, Tokyo Olympics vibe  
•       •       •

938 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 29 Jul 2021 at 5:00 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vote for this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The 1912 Olympics included and entire raft of artistic events, Subby, so memeing wouldn't even be out of place.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
made it to the finals

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


faked the results
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, I get enough snark on FARK, thank you very much.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Clare Balding's third leg, Olympics coverage
Youtube zFBxkWxlEPs
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The father of the poet William Butler Yeats (Jack Yeats) won an Olympic medal.

In painting.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Architecture, literature, music, painting, and sculpture used to be Summer Olympic competitions. I found this out several years ago after my mom died and I discovered a painting of my great uncle circa 192? by Jadwiga Umińska in an old trunk.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here's one of her paintings:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She was apparently a bit of a bad-ass and took part in and survived the Warsaw Uprising.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Architecture, literature, music, painting, and sculpture used to be Summer Olympic competitions.


Holy crap, a world-wide Eurovision Song Contest.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.