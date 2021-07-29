 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salem News 2)   Six years ago, a woman's cat went missing. She tried everything to find him, and never gave up hope, but over time she channeled her focus into helping other cats, some lost, some feral. She started a nonprofit. And her cat is back home on Caturday   (salemnews.com) divider line
302
    More: Caturday, Cat, Mini Max, cat owner, Mini Max's microchip, Margaret Kudzma, Cats, large group of new friends Kudzma, white cat  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 31 Jul 2021 at 8:00 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



302 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
WARNING!


If you get an email that appears to be from Susie Scott (aka laulaja), DO NOT click on the link in the body of the email as it's not from her, but a spammer. Details below.

If you get an email saying "Fwd: Link ffrom Susie Scott" do not click on the link in the email as it's spam. If it landed in your spam folder, then leave it there. One landed in my gmail spam folder earlier today. The email address after Susie Scott is "j­effj[nospam-﹫-backwards]e­n­ilno­m­ygxe­l­f*c­om"

The link in the email reads, "Should have shared this picture with all of my friend and family waaaay sooner http://www.pfz3.oelthhu.com/"


Please note that this is not Susie's writing style at all as I'm sure you're familiar with. Did a bit more research and the IP for the site linked in the email is South Africa. Again, DO NOT click on the link in the body of the emai, but if you do I suggest you change your email password and maybe consider doing an antivirus scan too.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: WARNING!


Thanks, Bathia!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I just checked my spam mail...sure enough, there was one there!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: WARNING!

Thanks, Bathia!!!


:)
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3U0ud​LH974
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: I just checked my spam mail...sure enough, there was one there!


Glad it landed there instead of the inbox.


Already posted the same warning earlier in the Facebook Caturday group.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: WARNING!


If you get an email that appears to be from Susie Scott (aka laulaja), DO NOT click on the link in the body of the email as it's not from her, but a spammer.


Thanks for the heads up. I doubt she has my email address, but it's always good to keep up with the latest scams.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: WARNING!


If you get an email that appears to be from Susie Scott (aka laulaja), DO NOT click on the link in the body of the email as it's not from her, but a spammer.

Thanks for the heads up. I doubt she has my email address, but it's always good to keep up with the latest scams.


The legit laulaja/Susie Scott has mine because we used to email back & forth about Caturday-related stuff.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CATURDAY!
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: CATURDAY!
[photos.smugmug.com image 600x416]


Hey Yob...good to see you!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Son & DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lulu celebrated her first birthday on July 15th
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1138]
Son & DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lulu celebrated her first birthday on July 15th


Aww...happy birfday, LuLu!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: yobbery: CATURDAY!
[photos.smugmug.com image 600x416]

Hey Yob...good to see you!


Nice to see you too! :o)
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's our Hydra who we adopted as an adult cat when her person, who we knew, had to move and the new place would accept one fewer cats than she had.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 850x566]

That's our Hydra who we adopted as an adult cat when her person, who we knew, had to move and the new place would accept one fewer cats than she had.


She's lovely!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday, everyone! Meriwether says "hi". He likes to nap on top of his cat bed, not in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: WARNING!

If you get an email that appears to be from Susie Scott (aka laulaja), DO NOT click on the link in the body of the email as it's not from her, but a spammer. Details below.


It's also not from one of the various email addy's she's had over the years. I just checked my spam folder for sh*ts and giggles, and I actually didn't receive it. Yay, anti-virus and spam filters!

Thanks for the heads-up, and does anyone know how she is doing? I miss her posts :o(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: CATURDAY!


Hey guy, how you feeling?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Happy Caturday, everyone! Meriwether says "hi". He likes to nap on top of his cat bed, not in it.

[Fark user image 850x790]


Hai Meriwether!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Bathia_Mapes: WARNING!

If you get an email that appears to be from Susie Scott (aka laulaja), DO NOT click on the link in the body of the email as it's not from her, but a spammer. Details below.

It's also not from one of the various email addy's she's had over the years. I just checked my spam folder for sh*ts and giggles, and I actually didn't receive it. Yay, anti-virus and spam filters!

Thanks for the heads-up, and does anyone know how she is doing? I miss her posts :o(


I think tigerose talked with on of her relatives a while back.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Louie and Forry...part 1
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 850x566]

That's our Hydra who we adopted as an adult cat when her person, who we knew, had to move and the new place would accept one fewer cats than she had.


She's a beauty! Hi Hydra!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Son & DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lulu celebrated her first birthday on July 15th


She grew up so fast!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 850x566]

That's our Hydra who we adopted as an adult cat when her person, who we knew, had to move and the new place would accept one fewer cats than she had.


♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Louie and Forry...part 1


Hi Andi...nice to see you.  I hope you're doing okay.   (((HUGS)))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love when I get silly photos
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi Caturdayers! I just left a company I've been with for 20 years and the future looks bright! It's definitely a hiring market out there. Current place did a re-org and laid off 100 people in the middle of the pandemic and then had the nerve to ask me on my exit interview why I was leaving. I told them it was because they showed what loyalty meant this past year. I lost all respect/trust for upper management and I feel good about my new place of employment.

To keep in line with Caturday, enjoy this picture of my lazy boy, he loves the down comforter (note the back claw vein openers):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For those of you who don't visit Woofday,  Woofday was Kody's one year gotcha day!

From this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


To this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


We didn't think our hearts could heal after the sudden loss of Cooper.  We're so glad Cooper sent us this sassy pants cuddle monster.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: sherpa18: Bathia_Mapes: WARNING!

If you get an email that appears to be from Susie Scott (aka laulaja), DO NOT click on the link in the body of the email as it's not from her, but a spammer. Details below.

It's also not from one of the various email addy's she's had over the years. I just checked my spam folder for sh*ts and giggles, and I actually didn't receive it. Yay, anti-virus and spam filters!

Thanks for the heads-up, and does anyone know how she is doing? I miss her posts :o(

I think tigerose talked with on of her relatives a while back.


Yeah, I remember that, but no news since?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: Louie and Forry...part 1

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Ellie came home today.  This is the same pet cremation company that have handled my other pets.  They delivered her to me.   An nice  man knocked on my door and the dogs went bat spiff crazy.  SOMEONE IS AT THE DOOR!!!! they did I a great job.

I need to get the sealant for the plaster print. I need to do the other paw prints I have too

Doing okay.  I took stuff back to PetSmart on Monday.  A friend couldn't believe I did that so soon.  I told her I need to be busy and it was a good time to do it, when it was quiet at the store.  They even took back an open container of cat litter and gave me full price back

It took a bit for me to get the thank you cards for my vet and the emergency vet printed decently.  After I delivered them I found out why colors were odd in the photos.   Mmmm black cartridge was very low so messed up the colors a bit.

I'll attempt the photo montage this weekend.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cat tv in my backyard. You can see the reason on the tree
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: For those of you who don't visit Woofday,  Woofday was Kody's one year gotcha day!

From this:
[Fark user image 425x566]

To this:
[Fark user image 425x566]

We didn't think our hearts could heal after the sudden loss of Cooper.  We're so glad Cooper sent us this sassy pants cuddle monster.


Happie Gotya Day again!!!
 
Displayed 50 of 302 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.